"Queen Rory McIlroy will be heartbroken" - Fans react to reports of Jay Monahan departing from the PGA Tour

Jay Monahan's term as the PGA Tour commissioner is coming to an end soon. He embarked on this post in 2017, and during his time, faced numerous challenges like COVID-19, LIV Golf's growth and more. According to sources, his tenure could end as soon as this year, and interestingly, this news made a lot of fans happy.

All that began when James Colegan dropped an X post about Jay Monahan not serving as the PGA Tour commissioner following the entry of new CEO Brian Rolapp. He could depart the position either this year or near the end of the next year. NUCLR Golf highlighted it and asked fans for their thoughts.

"🚨⛳️🌇 JUST IN: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan looks to be on his way out, per @jamescolgan26. It’s reported that Monahan could leave his post as soon as the end of this year but no later than the end of next year, after a transitional period with incoming CEO Brian Rolapp."

Fans expressed their satisfaction with the move, with many comparing the situation with Rory McIlroy. The 36-year-old golfer and Jay Monahan previously backed each other, which is why fans pulled him into the conversation. Here are some remarks made about McIlroy:

"Queen Rory will be heartbroken," one said.

"Someone check on cry baby Rory😂😂😂😂," another pointed out.

Here are some more comments of fans happy about the decision:

"Just leave already," one pointed out.

"I am surprised he lasted this long," another claimed.

"Can we make it effective immediately?," one asked the PGA Tour.

"Should have been canned years ago," another pointed out the same thing.

Can Jay Monahan's firing affect the LIV-PGA merger?

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

There have been speculations that Monahan is the backbone of a future merger between LIV and PGA. Unfortunately, since reports of Monahan leaving the PGA, reports say that the merger may be put on hold or even cancelled. However, once news emerged that Brian Rolapp is also involved in this trade, these speculations may be put to rest.

As per Tezos Tiger, NFL executive Brian Rolapp quit the football franchise after 22 years to join the PGA. Surprisingly, they reported that critical discussions with Saudi Arabia are still ongoing. The post reads:

"NFL executive Brian Rolapp is leaving after 22 years to become PGA Tour CEO, joining Jay Monahan as key talks with Saudi investors continue. Big moves in sports leadership!"

Monahan's absence will undoubtedly have an impact on this deal, but only time will tell how much.

