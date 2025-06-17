Phil Mickelson blames "poor leadership" after San Francisco reportedly gets declared worst-run major city in America

Phil Mickelson has recently shared his opinion about a Fox News report about San Francisco. The veteran professional golfer's post on X (previously Twitter) was a jab at the leadership of the aforementioned city in the United States.

Mickelson happens to be one of the most vocal critics on social media, who often shares his opinions on political matters. His posts on X have reflected his firm political stance as well. Phil Mickelson's latest post comes after a WalletHub report on San Francisco hinted towards the city's alleged decline. Fox News shared the news on X:

"San Francisco ranked worst-run major city in America: report"

The report by WalletHub hints at San Francisco being poorly run, hinting at a 2023 budget deficit (reportedly around a billion dollars) despite having relatively high taxes. Soon after this post, Phil Mickelson reshared the tweet by Fox News on his X timeline. He wrote:

"This is really sad and disappointing. It’s such a beautiful place to be ruined by poor leadership."

Mickelson is not a personality to shy away from and stop sharing his opinion on social media platforms, especially when it comes to alleged corruption. The LIV Golfer's X timeline has outspoken posts that often transcend beyond the sphere of golf.

Phil Mickelson has been a long-standing vocal critic of the political governance of the United States' cities and areas. When Elon Musk was part of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump, the 54-year-old golfer was a strong supporter of the SpaceX owner.

According to Mickelson's social media posts and interactions, the golfer was hopeful about Musk putting an end to corruption in the USA. He also endorsed Musk's outburst over FEMA spending government funds to accommodate immigrants in luxurious hotels.

However, it's worth noting that this was not the first time Mickelson meddled in an issue that involves the city of San Francisco.

When Phil Mickelson slammed a solution for San Francisco school failures

On May 28, a politician named Kevin Riley commented on a problem regarding the education system of San Francisco.

According to Riley, the "Grading of Equity" method is a solution for failing students, as it would turn the F's into C's, and B grades into A's. The American politician wrote on his X timeline:

"San Francisco has come up with a brilliant solution for its failing schools. Students simply won't be failed. Under the new "Grading for Equity" plan, Fs are now Cs; Bs are now As; homework and tests are ungraded; truancy is unpunished; and finals can be re-taken again and again."

Phil Mickelson boldly slammed the politician for his "brilliant" solution regarding San Francisco's student failures. The HyFlyers GC captain sarcastically wrote in the comment section:

"Let’s give everyone a diploma and a 4.0 gpa. That’ll solve our education problem"

Mickelson recently ended up missing the cut in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. His next venture will most likely be LIV Golf Dallas, where Lefty will compete from June 27 to 29.

