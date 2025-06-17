Is Nelly Korda playing at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025?

Yes, Nelly Korda will compete in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The third Major of the year in women's golf will take place from June 19 to June 22. Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas will play host to the event.

Korda is expected to be one of the top contenders in the 156-player field. She will look to capture her second KPMG Women’s PGA title and first win of the 2025 season. The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent players on the LPGA Tour over the past few years and enters this championship after a short break from competition.

Nelly Korda did not compete at the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, choosing instead to take time off and prepare for this week’s major. She made this decision to focus on recovery and fine-tuning her game ahead of one of the season’s most important tournaments.

With two top-three finishes in the championship in previous years, including her maiden major title in 2021 and a tied for third finish in 2019, Korda will hope to deliver another strong performance this week.

So far in 2025, Korda has come close to winning on a few occasions, including at the U.S. Women’s Open. She finished two strokes shy of Maja Stark, marking her second runner-up finish of the season.

While Korda has yet to clinch her first win of the season, she remains at the top of the world rankings. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has consistently placed inside the top 20 throughout the year.

With her complete game and history of success at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Korda enters this major as one of the most closely followed names in the field.

How Nelly Korda has fared so far this season

Nelly Korda has fared well on the LPGA Tour in 2025, building on the momentum from her exceptional 2024 season. With multiple top-10 finishes already this year, including a runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open, she remains a leading contender at every tournament she enters.

Korda has consistently displayed her exemplary all-round game across various courses and conditions. Her decision to skip the Meijer LPGA Classic was a calculated move to focus on preparation and recovery ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. There, she will aim to add another major title to her career achievements.

Here is a look at how Nelly Korda has performed at all the events she has competed in so far in 2025:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions : 2nd place

: 2nd place Founders Cup : T7

: T7 Ford Championship : T22

: T22 T-Mobile Match Play : T28

: T28 JM Eagle LA Championship : T16

: T16 Chevron Championship : T14

: T14 Mizuho Americas Open : T5

: T5 U.S. Women's Open : T2

: T2 ShopRite LPGA Classic: T15

