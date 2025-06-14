Nelly Korda spots a wild clash on the golf course as she wishes her followers "good morning"

Nelly Korda began her morning at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open in an unexpected manner. She encountered a hunting site that caught her attention. She took it to Instagram early on June 14 by sharing a story. She shared a scene from Erin Hills golf course, capturing a young alligator entangled with a snake near a pond.

Korda captioned her story as:

"Good morning from the golf course."

Nelly Korda's Instagram. Credits: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda is in Wisconsin for the third major of the LPGA season, the U.S. Women's Open, where she finished tied for second. She narrowly missed out on her first major title of 2025. Her four-day total of 5-under par included rounds of 72, 67, 73, and 71, putting her two strokes behind winner Maja Stark.

Korda's 2025 season has not seen a win yet. She opened the season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She followed it up with top-15 finishes at multiple stops, including the Founders Cup, the JM Eagle LA Championship, and the ShopRite LPGA Classic. At the Chevron Championship, she shot an opening round of 77 that kept her out of contention, though she clawed back to finish inside the top 15.

At the Mizuho Americas Open, where Nelly Korda was tied for the lead midway through the event before slipping gon the weekend. Apart from that, she talked about the kind of legacy she wanted to leave behind.

Nelly Korda opens up on her legacy and drive

Nelly Korda's journey from a young golf enthusiast to Olympic gold medalist is inspiring. While talking with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, the LPGA star reflected on what truly fueled her and her wish to leave behind a meaningful legacy.

In a clip shared by Goldman Sachs' official Instagram on June 12, Korda revealed:

“People that are passionate give everything 100%,” she said. “They continuously want to push themselves to be better…I think that’s where you learn the most about yourself. Everything is against you, you lean on the people around you and that’s actually where you appreciate the highs the most. That’s what makes the great times so much better.

“If you’re passionate about something, the chances of you succeeding are pretty high because you are gonna give it your all. That’s what I want my legacy to be, no matter what was thrown at her, no matter what injuries, no matter the ups and downs, I gave it 100%.”

Nelly Korda comes from a family of athletes, including her tennis star father, Petr Korda. His Olympic victory in Tokyo at just 23 years old made waves. Earlier this month, at the ShopRite LPGA Classic press conference, Korda also touched on the joy of being a role model for young fans.

