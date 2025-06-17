Brian Rolapp makes major Tiger Woods admission after being named PGAT CEO

Brian Rolapp, the newly appointed CEO of the PGA Tour, recently acknowledged Tiger Woods' influence and support. In a recent press conference, Rolapp showed respect for Woods and credited the 15-time major champion for his continuous contribution to the sport.

TWLEGION, a fan page, shared an X post on June 17, featuring Rolapp's interview. The caption of the post read:

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp speaks on Tiger Woods: “In my limited experience here, that's been both through the process and through the board discussion we've had this week, I think I would classify Tiger's influence as significant. He works hard. He's smart. He's dedicated…”

“I would say that about Tiger and all these player representatives and other board members, they work really hard and they care a lot. I think the amount of time and work they're putting into this and rethinking this has been very impressive to me, and I think I would point out Tiger specifically. He certainly cares about the game. I won't speak for him…."

“He can speak for himself. But from what I've seen, the amount of time and dedication and work he's putting into this is- he's driving- doing this for, not his legacy necessarily, but he's doing it for the benefit of the next generation of players, and that comes through significantly.”

Before joining the Tour, Rolapp spent 20 years at the NFL as the chief media and business officer. He helped negotiate broadcast deals worth $110 billion and launched digital platforms such as NFL+ and Amazon's Thursday Night Football streaming.

Brian Rolapp embraces new challenge as PGA Tour CEO

The PGA Tour has officially welcomed Brian Rolapp as its new CEO. It was followed by a unanimous vote by its search committee, a group featuring Commissioner Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods, and Adam Scott.

Rolapp shared an open letter via the Tour's official X account:

In 2021, Rolapp helped secure partnerships with CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN/ABC, nd Amazon through the 2033 season.

Rolapp's arrival comes at a key juncture. The PGA Tour is not only dealing with LIV Golf's ongoing disruption but also navigating complex negotiations with Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and the DP World Tour. Added to that, Jay Monahan also offered his support to help Rolapp transition smoothly into this new role.

Monahan, who continues to serve as PGA Tour commissioner, expressed confidence in Rolapp's leadership, emphasizing that his background and mindset align perfectly with the Tour's evolving vision.

While he didn't disclose plans for his role, Monahan noted that Brian Rolapp brings a rare combination of business acumen and passion for golf. He further stated that Rolapp's experience navigating media complexities at the NFL will be crucial for strengthening the Tour's commercial and competitive edge.

