Jay Monahan expresses uncertainty about his future as prepares to leave the PGA Tour

Jay Manohan, the PGA Tour's fourth commissioner, is set to step down from the role at the end of 2026. He informed the policy board of his decision more than a year ago, and will be marking an end to a 10-year tenure.

Meanwhile, Brian Rolapp, former NFL chief media and business officer, has been appointed the PGA Tour's first-ever CEO.

Jay Monahan has not revealed what he plans to pursue after his tenure as PGA Tour Commissioner ends in 2026. When asked about his future, he said (via Sports Business Journal):

"I’m going to run through the finish line, and then I’ll figure that out.”

Moving forward, Monahan highlighted the process of this transition. He also showed a willingness to help Rolapp settle into this role, saying:

"We went through a thorough, productive, and ultimately inspiring process that got us to a place where we unanimously chose Brian. I agreed to stay on through the end of my term to make certain that I do my part to ensure a smooth transition. I’m going to fully support Brian as he steps into the role.”

During his tenure as commissioner, Monahan navigated the tour through the COVID-19 pandemic and launched PGA Tour Enterprises with support from the strategic sports group. That venture secured a $1.5 billion investment and could grow to $3 billion.

However, Monahan's leadership also featured some controversies. His handling of the 2023 framework agreement with the Saudi PIF has drawn some criticism. The final agreement is still pending, and Monahan has said the tour is working towards a resolution. With Monahan's exit, Brian Rolapp is set to take charge.

Brian Rolapp vows to take the PGA Tour to new heights

Newly appointed PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp wants to shape the Tour's next chapter. His appointment comes as the tour undergoes structural changes. In his first official remarks, Rolapp expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to join the PGA Tour:

"I’m honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time. The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity, and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners, and leadership team—to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans."

Brian Rolapp spent over 20 years at the NFL. He led the league's $100 billion media rights deal and landed NFL+ and Amazon Prime partnerships for Thursday Night Football. A BYU graduate with an MBA from Harvard, Rolapp is gearing up to take this new role.

