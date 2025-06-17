Tiger Woods sends Jay Monahan a message as the latter prepares to leave PGAT

Tiger Woods recently made headlines after being a part of the players-only meeting at the Travelers Championship venue with newly appointed PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp. After the appointment was made official, Woods sent a message to Jay Monahan who will be leaving the Tour after staying through 2026.

Monahan has been the PGA Tour's commissioner for almost a decade. Back in December last year, he announced plans to hire a CEO for the Tour. Woods and Adam Scott were part of the PGA Tour Search Committee which was instrumental in the appointment of former NFL Executive Rolapp.

Today, while congratulating Rolapp, the 82-time PGA Tour winner left a heartfelt message for Jay Monahan. This gesture towards Monahan from Woods reflects the former's contributions.

Trending

On his X account, Tiger Woods wrote:

"Congrats to Brian on becoming CEO of the PGA TOUR. I’m excited about where the TOUR is headed. And a big thank you to Jay for everything he’s done for our game and for the players and fans."

Expand Tweet

Jay Monahan has been with the PGA Tour since 2008. While he held many different positions, Monahan is widely known for his role as PGA Tour's commissioner. He officially took over this role in 2017 after former commissioner Tim Finchem announced his retirement towards the end of 2016.

During his time as commissioner, Monahan has led the Tour through some of its toughest times, especially the COVID-19 pandemic. The 55-year-old's tenure also witnessed the arrival of the PIF-backed LIV Golf among many other challenges.

When Jay Monahan crafted a special exemption category for Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has been one of the most successful figures in the history of modern golf. The golfer from Cypress, who won 15 Major championships and 82 events on the PGA Tour, seemed to have a good working relationship with Jay Monahan.

Last year in June, Monahan and the PGA Tour celebrated Woods' massive success through a special exemption category. The exemption, crafted only for the PGA Tour veteran, secured exemption for Woods into all Signature events on the PGA Tour. While talking with the press, Monahan said (via Golf Monthly):

"I think it was important to our membership, it's something we talked about with the PAC, it was important to our player directors, it was important to our board, it's important to me because, you know, the man, as the exemption says, has won more than 80 events."

"Any event he's ever played in he's made it bigger, he's made it better, he's drawn more eyeballs to it, and I think just as an organization we wanted to celebrate his exceptionalism in that manner.”

As mentioned above, Tiger Woods and Jay Monahan seemed to have shared a good working relationship. An example of that can be seen in the fact that Woods was a part of Monahan's White House meeting with Trump over the LIV-PGA unification besides being a part of the Tour's Policy Board and Vice Chairman of PGAT Enterprises.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More