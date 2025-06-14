Tiger Woods' ex-coach gets honest about Rory McIlroy throwing his club during Round 2 of the US Open

Rory McIlroy is not having an ideal campaign for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. On Friday, June 13, during Round 2, McIlroy displayed his frustrations at mishits on multiple occasions. Hank Haney, Tiger Woods' former coach, responded to Rory's frustration with an honest message on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ad

Hank Haney reshared a video of Rory McIlroy chucking a golf club on the second day of the 2025 US Open. He was unable to take a clear shot, and the ball landed in dense rough. He was clearly upset with himself as he tossed his club after the shot.

Haney responded by claiming that golf is sometimes just about bad luck. His comment read:

"Some days golf is a hard game."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, this was not the only time Rory McIlroy displayed frustration on the course. In a fit of rage, McIlroy shattered a US Open tee marker with a fairway club on hole 17 during the second day of the tournament. Despite this, he finished hole 17 with a par and made the cut at 7-over par to play on the weekend.

The driver change that occurred at the 2025 PGA Championship is still haunting his game as he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month.

Ad

McIlroy was not the only contender struggling to perform in tough conditions at Oakmont, as the top favorites Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau also suffered in the opening two rounds.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in first two rounds of the 2025 US Open?

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy's opening round at the 2025 US Open was a proper roller coaster. He got off to a good start in Round 1 as he tackled the back nine holes by hitting two birdies on holes 11 and 12, finishing for a total score of two-under par. While McIlroy appeared to be in good shape, the front nine proved to be a nightmare for him.

Ad

The golfer made four bogeys on holes 1, 4, 6, and 7. Things went worse from there, as McIlroy made a double bogey at hole 8 to finish round one with a total score of four-over par.

Rory McIlroy had an even tougher start in his second round of the tournament on Friday. He started with the front nine holes and ended with two double bogeys on holes one and three. Surprisingly, McIlroy cranked up the pace and made a birdie on hole 9.

McIlroy capitalized on his momentum and finished strong on the back nine holes. He only had one bogey on hole 11 and two birdies on holes 15 and 18. The champion of the 2025 Masters finished two strokes over par in Round 2 and made the cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More