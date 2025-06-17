Is Lexi Thompson playing at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

Lexi Thompson is set to compete at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Despite stepping away from full-time LPGA competition in 2024, Thompson has remained active on tour, participating in select events.

Ad

Thompson turned professional in 2010 and became the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history with her victory at the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic. She has since collected 11 career wins on the LPGA Tour, including a Major at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship.

The 30-year-old has also represented the United States in seven Solheim Cups and four International Crown events. In addition, she has competed in two Olympic Games. She finished T19 in Rio in 2016 and 33rd in Tokyo in 2021.

Ad

Trending

Thompson announced her retirement from full-time competition in 2024 after making 12 cuts in 18 starts and recording four top-10 finishes. Despite scaling back her schedule, she has remained competitive. During the 2025 season, she has played five events, making the cut in three and recording two top-20 finishes.

Lexi Thompson's decision to enter the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship highlights her continued commitment to the game and her desire to remain competitive at Majors. Her participation strengthens the field and adds to the tournament’s prestige, as fans and analysts watch closely to see how she performs against the top-ranked players in the world.

Ad

As one of the most recognized names in women’s golf, Thompson's presence is expected to be a key storyline throughout the week.

How has Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season been so far?

Lexi Thompson has been competing in select events this season following her decision to step away from full-time competition in 2024. Thompson has remained competitive on the course, delivering solid performances across multiple tournaments.

Ad

With over a decade of experience on tour and 11 career victories to her name, she has showcased her quality on a number of occasions this season. So far in 2025, she has made three cuts in six starts, including a top-five finish.

Below is a breakdown of her results and earnings from the current season:

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give : T4, $126,461

: T4, $126,461 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally : CUT, $0

: CUT, $0 The Chevron Championship : T14, $104,783

: T14, $104,783 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro : CUT, $0

: CUT, $0 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass : T38, $11,595

: T38, $11,595 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T13, $29,235

Lexi Thompson's best finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is T2 in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More