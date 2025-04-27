What's in Lexi Thompson's bag for the 2025 Chevron Championship: Equipment explored

Lexi Thompson is currently in contention at the 2025 Chevron Championship. But the question is, what’s in her bag that has helped her get in the hunt to win the first major of the year in women's golf?

Thompson did not get off to the best of starts at the Chevron Championship and carded a first round score of 1-over 73. However, she quickly turned things around in the second round on Friday, April 25.

Lexi Thompson closed her second round with a birdie, carding an impressive 5-under 67. On moving day, she scored a 70 with six birdies and five bogeys. She is currently tied for the sixth position with four other LPGA Tour Pros, and is just three strokes away from Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo, who are currently in the lead.

Here’s everything that Thompson has used to come into contention at the 2025 Chevron Championship (via Today's Golfer):

Driver: Cobra RadSpeed Driver (9°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black shaft Fairway Wood: Cobra King LTD Lexi Blue (12.5°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD GP-6 Stiff shaft Utility: Cobra King TEC Utility (17°) with a Project X Rifle 5.0 shaft Irons: Cobra S2 Forged Irons (4-PW) with Project X Rifle 5.0 shafts Wedges: Cobra King Wedges (51°, 55°, and 59°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shafts Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron GoLo N5 Putter Ball: Maxfli Tour Golf Balls

But the question is, with just 18 holes remaining, will she be able to make up the three-stroke gap?

How has Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season been so far?

Lexi Thompson has played in three LPGA Tour events during the 2025 season through mid-April. Her season began at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands. Thompson finished tied for 13th place after carding rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70. She ended the tournament at 9-under-par with a total score of 275, earning $29,235.

Then, she competed in the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. Thompson opened with a 74 but responded with rounds of 66, 68, and 69 over the next three days. Her final score was 277, placing her at 11-under-par for the tournament. She finished tied for 38th and received $11,595 in prize money.

Her latest appearance was at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro on April 17. Thompson recorded scores of 72 and 70 over the first two rounds, totaling 142. Despite finishing at 2-under-par, she did not advance to the weekend and missed the cut.

Through these three starts, Lexi Thompson has made two cuts and posted one top-15 finish while accumulating $40,830 in total earnings for the season.

