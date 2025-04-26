Lexi Thompson closes Friday round at Chevron Championship to make the cut

Lexi Thompson bounced back into contention after a rather thrilling round on Friday, April 25 at the Chevron Championship. She closed the round with a successful birdie to head into the weekend with momentum.

The official Instagram account of the LPGA Tour shared Thompson’s leaderboard from the second round of the Chevron Championship. She began the round with three consecutive even pars.

Her round gained momentum beginning at the fourth hole, where she went on to record four birdies over the following ten holes. The pace briefly slowed with a bogey on the 14th, but she responded immediately with a birdie on the 15th.

She concluded her round with another birdie on the final hole, finishing with a score of 5-under-par 67. She is currently tied for the tenth position with seven other players. The caption said:

“An icy, low round for Lexi gets her looking toward a big weekend in Texas 😮‍💨”

Lexi Thompson recovered following an opening round score of one-over 73. Upon concluding her round during the morning session, she held a position within the top 10 on the leaderboard, maintaining contention as the remainder of the field continued play at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Thompson retired from being a full-time golfer and has shared how she aims to grab a major win this year. She will be vying for it this weekend.

How has Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season been so far?

As of April 2025, Lexi Thompson has competed in three LPGA Tour events. She began her season at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she tied for 13th place.

Thompson recorded consistent scores of 69 in the first two rounds, followed by a 67 in the third round and a final-round 70. Her total score was 275, finishing 9-under-par. For her performance, she earned $29,235 and collected 54.17 CME points.

In her second start of the season, Thompson played in the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. She opened with a 74 and then improved with rounds of 66, 68, and 69. Her total score of 277 placed her at 11-under-par, tying for 38th position. She received $11,595 in prize money and 14.50 CME points.

Lexi Thompson most recently competed at the JM Eagle LA Championship. She shot a 72 in the first round and followed it with a 70 in the second round, finishing at 2-under-par after 36 holes. Her total score of 142 was not enough to advance to the weekend, resulting in a missed cut.

Through the early part of the 2025 season, Thompson has made two cuts in three starts. Her best finish so far came at the Founders Cup, where she secured a top-15 result. She has accumulated a total of $40,830 in earnings and 68.67 CME points across the season.

