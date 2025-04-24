Lexi Thompson posts heartwarming appreciation of Nelly Korda’s dinner with $128 caviar

One of the most popular upcoming traditions at the Chevron Championship is the champions dinner, similar to the Masters champions dinner. This year, defending champion Nelly Korda treated her fellow champions to caviar worth $128, among other dishes. Following the conclusion of the dinner, LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson shared an Instagram post appreciating Korda for the meal.

Ad

American professional golfer Nelly Korda has won 15 events on the LPGA Tour, three on the Ladies European Tour, and one on the Epson Tour. She has claimed two major championship titles– the 2024 Chevron Championship and the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson has 11 LPGA Tour titles and two victories on the Ladies European Tour. Much like Korda, Thompson has also won the Chevron Championship in the past. She won the tournament in 2014 with a three-stroke lead.

Ad

Trending

Thompson attended Korda’s Chevron Champions dinner alongside other champions such as Morgan Pressel and Lilia Vu. After the dinner, Pressel shared a heartwarming picture where she was captured smiling beside Thompson and Korda. She captioned the post:

“The most fab dinner in honour of @nellykorda.”

Thompson then reposted the picture on her Instagram story. Take a look at it here:

Nelly Korda, Morgan Pressel, and Lexi Thompson via Thompson's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@lexi

Nelly Korda’s Chevron Champions dinner menu consisted of delicacies such as caviar, cream of mushroom soup, herb-roasted fillet, and other dishes.

Ad

For dessert, Korda chose fruit dumplings, toasted poppy seeds, and vanilla anglaise, all inspired by her Czech heritage. The meals were prepared by Thomas Keller, a seven-star Michelin chef.

“So much fun”- Nelly Korda admits she enjoyed the Chevron Champions dinner

During a pre-tournament press conference at The Club at Carlton Woods, World No.1 Nelly Korda gushed about the Chevron Champions dinner. She admitted that the dinner was fun and expressed appreciation for being able to work with chef Thomas Keller.

Ad

Korda said via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, it was so much fun. Chef Keller was so great to work with. Having all of us together in the room, the past champions, sat at the table with Juli Inkster and she's always so much fun to be around. Just all of us getting together was just so great. Then obviously getting to work with Thomas Keller was a dream come true, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Ad

When asked how the Czech-inspired dumplings turned out, Korda admitted that they were “great” and “the whole meal was amazing.” She also revealed that she couldn’t point out which dish the attendees liked the most because she got applause after every meal was revealed.

Notably, Korda won the 2024 Chevron Championship with 13-under. She was two strokes ahead of Maja Stark, who finished in second position with 11-under. This year, Korda will attempt to defend her title against top golfers such as Hyo Joo Kim, Lilia Vu, and Charley Hull.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More