Nelly Korda opens up on "one of the best things" about being a golfer

Nelly Korda will be defending her 2024 title at this year's Chevron Championship. This win became a significant milestone in her amazing run last year, where Korda secured seven wins. She ended up winning the LPGA Player of The Year award as well.

Ad

Korda finished this LPGA major championship with a total score of 13 under par (275). The Chevron Championship shared a video on Instagram where Korda was seen celebrating her win with children at the venue.

While talking about her win last year, Korda reminisced about the feeling of spending time with her young fans. In the video shared by Chevron Championship on Instagram, Nelly Korda said:

"I had like the biggest smile on my face too."

Ad

Trending

"It's one of the best things that I can say about this job is seeing all the kids come out and tell us that we've inspired them to pick up the game of golf or waiting in a line for 30 minutes and screaming when we come and sign their flag, hat or whatever."

The world No. 1 further explained how she looks at it. For Korda, inspiring the next generation is very important. Check what she said:

Ad

"For us it's like inspiring the next generation is so important because at the end of the day those are possibly the kids that are going to be in our shoes one day."

"And then if they see how we interact with them, hopefully they're going to interact with the next generation like that as well."

Ad

Ad

Nelly Korda's 2024 Chevron Championship win marked the second major championship victory of her career. She had four very consistent rounds, carding scores of 68, 69, 69, and 69, respectively. It was also her fifth consecutive victory on the LPGA Tour.

Her win at The Club at Carlton Woods also helped Korda make history. She became only the third player after golfing greats Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez to win five back-to-back LPGA events.

This year marks Korda's 10th start at the Chevron Championship. She will be taking part in the event at The Woodlands from April 24 to 27, 2025. Korda will be playing in this golf major alongside other professionals, competing for the $8,000,000 prize purse.

Ad

Nelly Korda hosted Chevron Championship dinner

Nelly Korda's 2024 Chevron Championship win granted her entry into the prestigious winner's circle. On April 21, Korda held the Chevron Championship's Champion's Dinner at Carlton Woods.

This event is an honor to the past champions. Apart from Nelly Korda, the event was attended by Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis, Yani Tseng, Jennifer Kupcho and others. Take a look at this post on X (previously Twitter) by Chevron Championship:

Ad

"Earned, not given. This is our champions' circle..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Korda's menu included Herb Roasted Wagyu Beef with goulash sauce, white asparagus, Greek salad, and yam gratin in the main course. For dessert, there was Ovocne Knedliky, traditional Czech fruit dumplings topped with Tahitian vanilla glaze and toasted poppy seeds.

The gourmet spread also had a mushroom cream soup, tuna tartare and regiis ova hybrid caviar. To prepare this dinner, Korda was helped by chef Thomas Keller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More