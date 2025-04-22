How many Major Championships has Nelly Korda won?

Nelly Korda is currently ranked first in the women's golf rankings. She is preparing to defend her title at the Chevron Championship. The event will take place from April 24-27 in The Club at Carlton Woods and has a total prize purse of $8,000,000.

Korda goes into the event having won two major golf tournaments in her career. The two events she won were the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship. Here is a look at her performance in both events:

2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: This major event, held at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, was a watershed moment in Korda's career. She won her first major title with an impressive total score of 269 (-19). This performance tied the tournament record for the lowest score to par. Interestingly, this was the win that propelled her to the top of the world rankings.

2024 Chevron Championship: Korda's dominance was further demonstrated at the 2024 Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods in Texas. She won her second major title with a four-day total of 13-under 275, finishing two strokes ahead of Maja Stark.

Nelly Korda will be among the favorites to come out on top at the Chevron Championship this year as well, and she will be determined to successfully defend her title this week.

Nelly Korda added a Czech twist to this year's Chevron champions dinner menu

Nelly Korda, as the defending champion, selected this year's Chevron Championships champions dinner menu. She chose to emphasize her Czech heritage, as well as some aspects of her personal life.

During an interview with Golf Digest, the defending champion stated:

"I love mushroom soup, that’s one of my favorite things for the starter. No one can go wrong with a good old wagyu steak. I put a lot of trust—and I never doubted—into Chef Keller. It’s going to be amazing, I know it. My personal touch was the dessert. That’s something that, as a kid, was my favorite meal. It’s fruit-filled dumplings. It’s kind of bringing in my Czech roots as well.”

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's champions dinner menu at the Chevron Championship:

Starters

Regiis Ova HybCaviar

Bigeye Tuna Tartare: Served with cucumber, green apple, and dill.

Soup

Cream of Mushroom Soup: With new crop onions and garden peas.

Main Course

Herb-Roasted Wagyu Filet: Accompanied by a goulash-inspired sauce, nodding to Korda's Czech roots.

Sides:

Greek salad

White asparagus

Yam gratin

Mushrooms

Dessert

Ovocné Knedlíky: Traditional Czech fruit dumplings topped with toasted poppy seeds and a Tahitian vanilla glaze.

