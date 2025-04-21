Nelly Korda's performance and earnings at the JM Eagle LA Championship explored

At the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship held at El Caballero Country Club, Nelly Korda tied for 16th place (T16) with a total score of 14-under par. Her round-by-round scores were 67, 68, 67, and 72, bringing her to a tournament total of 274 strokes.

Ad

For her T16 finish, Nelly Korda earned $48,350 in prize money. Although the position was originally marked with a $50,000 payout, the amount is adjusted by the LPGA Tour’s standard payout structure when multiple players tie for a spot. Her performance through the first three rounds kept her within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard, staying in the 60s with steady play.

A closing round of 72 saw Nelly Korda slip slightly but still finish comfortably inside the top 20. The 2025 edition of the JM Eagle LA Championship featured one of the largest purses among non-Major events on the LPGA calendar, totaling $3.75 million in prize money.

Ad

Trending

PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

Swedish rookie Ingrid Lindblad secured the tournament title with a 21-under-par finish and took home the top prize of $562,500. Her win marked a standout performance in one of the season’s most lucrative events.

Ad

Korda’s earnings from this tournament contribute to her overall season total, adding another strong finish in a competitive field. The tournament continues to draw high-caliber players due to its significant purse and challenging setup at El Caballero Country Club.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda has completed five events on the 2025 LPGA Tour so far. She began her season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished in second place with a total score of 270. Her round scores were 71, 67, 67, and 65.

Ad

In the following event, the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, Korda tied for 7th. She shot rounds of 68, 68, 65, and 71 for a total of 272. At the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Nelly Korda recorded a tied 22nd finish. Her scores were 67, 65, 73, and 69, ending with a total of 274.

In the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, she finished tied for 28th. She recorded scores of 78, 73, and 75 for a three-round total of 226. Her most recent appearance was at the JM Eagle LA Championship, where she finished tied for 16th with a total score of 274. Her scores were 67, 68, 67, and 72.

Ad

Korda’s results across the five tournaments include one second-place finish, one top-10 finish, and three additional placements within the top 30. The Rolex No. 1 Player is yet to achieve her inaugural victory of the season.

When do you think she will be able to clinch another trophy? Let us know in the comments section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More