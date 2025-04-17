Nelly Korda reveals new hobby after spending $150 on her set

Nelly Korda will be back on the greens after a two-week break. Her last appearance was at the T-Mobile Match Play, and now she is all set to make redemption at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Just like most other players, she was at the El Caballero Country Club for the practice round on Wednesday (April 16). During the post-round presser, she spoke about one of her new interests. Well, if you follow her, you will know about her newly adopted liking for Legos.

Right after the T-Mobile Match Play heartache, Nelly Korda shared three of her Lego creations on her Instagram story, tagging Stephanie Kyriacou, the Australian golfer. All three sets together cost approximately $150 according to the LEGO store.

She also asked her fans to give her an idea about the next creation that she should be doing. Seeing her interest, during the interview, she was asked about Lego, basically what interested her apart from golf. To that, she replied (via lpga_tour on Instagram):

“I’ve always loved Legos. I actually started earlier this year, and it’s just another way to get your mind off things. It’s very intricate.”

She also shared how making Legos is indeed very complicated, and she will never be able to comprehend how kids play with them. She added:

“Sometimes it says nine and up, and I’m like, how are nine-year-olds doing this? Even I’m having a hard time doing this.”

Nelly Korda and Stephanie Kyriacou, in fact, even joked about wanting to get sponsored by Lego. That’s how much it has been helping the American take things off her mind.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

After a record-breaking 2024 season, Nelly Korda did manage to kickstart this season with a bang. At the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she came very close to grabbing her 16th LPGA Tour win. However, she had to settle for a second position, which is of course, not that bad.

However, things went downhill from there. After the Tournament of Champions, she appeared in three events and failed to grab a top-5 finish in any of them. At the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands, she was all set for redemption, but after a score of 12-under, Nelly Korda settled for a T7.

At the Ford Championship in March, she bagged a 14-under and settled for a T22. And things only continued getting worse. She almost dropped down the top-30 list at the T-Mobile Match Play (T28). The Rolex No. 1 Player needs to gear up in order to keep her position at the top.

Do you think she will finally be able to have her redemption this week at the JM Eagle LA Championship? Stay tuned to find out!

