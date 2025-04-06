Nelly Korda flaunts her $150 LEGO set after being eliminated from Las Vegas’ T Mobile Match Play

World No.1 Nelly Korda shared a series of pictures on her social media page after her journey at the LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play ended on Friday.

Ad

Last year's champion faced an early exit at the LPGA Match Play this year as she failed to progress to the Round of 16. Following a tie with Brittany Altomare on day one of the tournament, Korda defeated Jennifer Kupcho on the second day determined to advance to the next round. However, she lost to the group table topper Ariya Jutanugarn, who went on to advance to the semifinals of the Match Play.

Ad

Trending

Nelly Korda at T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Nelly posted three pictures on her Instagram page with the caption:

Ad

"Thank you AZ & Vegas @tmobile! Back to work I go 😄🫡"

Along with a couple photos of herself, Nelly added a picture of three of her Lego creations, tagging Australian golfer Stephanie Kyriacou in that picture. The three items shared by Korda have a total cost of around $150 (per the Lego store).

Ad

The two LPGA Tour players also joked in the comments section asking Lego to sponsor them.

Stephanie commented: "@lego sponsor her plz"

Korda replied and corrected Kyriacou, writing:

"us* leaving a Lego at every place we stay at @lego please support our dreams"

The American golfer also shared the post on her Instagram stories, asking her fans which Lego should she do next.

Nelly Korda's Instagram Story- Source- Nelly Korda@Instagram

While Korda failed to enter the Round of 16 in the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, she finished in 22nd place at the Arizona Championship that was played from March 27th to 30th.

Ad

Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko and other top players faced an early exit at T-Mobile Match Play

Most of the top ten ranked players on the field failed to make it to the weekend Round of 16 of the weekend of T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards.

While World No. 1 Nelly Korda lost to Ariya Jutanugarn in round three, World No. 3 Lydia Ko faced defeat at the hands of Carlota Ciganda.

Ad

Ruoning Yin lost her round three match against Sei Young Kim. Charley Hull was defeated by Esther Henseleit. Haeran Ryu lost against Mao Saigo, and Jin Young Ko was beaten by Brooke Henderson as the Canadian advanced to next round.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul entered the Round of 16 on Saturday and bagged a win against Nataliya Guseva. However, Thitikul was defeated by Angel Yin in the quarterfinals.

Currently, only two players remain in the hunt to win the T-Mobile Match Play with Lauren Coughlin and Madelene Sagstorm set to face off in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More