Charley Hull posts her unbelievable chip in after playfully apologising at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025

Charley Hull recently played her fourth tournament of the 2025 season at the ongoing T-Series Mobile Match Play. After having found success early this season with two top-20 finishes and one top-5 finish, Hull initially did well for herself in the competition, which is being held at the Shadow Creek Golf Course.

In Round 2 of the T-Mobile Match Play, Hull faced Ashleigh Buhai. During her match against the latter, the English carded an eagle and was seen playfully apologizing to her South African counterpart. This wholesome moment was first shared on the official Instagram handle of the LPGA Tour. It was later reshared by Hull on her Instagram story as well. You can take a look at Charley Hull's story below:

Hull shares her hole-in-one moment on Instagram story/Source: @charley.hull on IG

However, after an impressive second round, Charley Hull recently got eliminated from the T-Mobile Match Play 2025. Apart from her, big names like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue, Haeran Ryu, Jin Young Ko, and Hyo Joo Kim had to go home early. While playing in Round 3, Hull lost the momentum she had for the first two rounds at the Las Vegas Shadow Creek.

She started the third round by competing against Henseleit. The British pro went 1 down after scoring a double bogey at the par-4 third hole. Henseleit went 2UP on Charley Hull after she birdied at the par-5 4th hole, where the British golfer just made the par. Hull saw her opponent getting 3UP after scoring an Eagle at the par-4 6th hole. Hull birdied that hole.

Henseleit's 3UP lead against Hull stayed the same till the par-5 9th hole, where she scored a bogey. Hull scored a birdie, bringing the deficit down to a 2UP. However, while playing the back nine at Shadow Creek, Charley Hull's performance cemented her elimination from the T-Mobile Match Play tournament. Hull scored three back-to-back bogeys while competing against Henseleit.

The TaylorMade staffer bogeyed consecutively at the par-4 12th hole, par-3 13th hole, and par-4 14th hole. This converted Henseleit's lead over Hull to 5UP before the 15th hole came. Before the weekend semifinals, the 29-year-old got eliminated from this year's T-Mobile Match Play with 1.5 points.

A look at Charley Hull's performance so far in 2025

This year, the LPGA Tour pro has started in three events till now, making the cut in all of them. The LPGA Tour and LET professional made her season debut in the 2025 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands. At Bradenton Country Club, Hull tied for the 19th spot on the leaderboard.

Charley Hull shot an overall 68-72-66-70 through the four rounds, finishing 8-under 276 in the end. Hull's best performance in 2025 came from the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she tied for the 4th spot. At Sentosa Golf Club, the TaylorMade staffer finished the tournament scoring a total 7-under 281 with an overall 69-70-68-74.

The World No. 8 opened the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass with nine birdies in a bogey-free Round 1. Charley Hull shot back-to-back three birdies at the par-4 1st hole, par-5 2nd hole, and the par-3 3rd hole. At the end of four rounds, Hull's overall score was 63-69-68-71, which led her to finish with a total 17-under 271. She secured a T11 rank at this LPGA Tour event.

