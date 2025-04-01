Charley Hull swings in white & black outfit ahead of the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull was spotted wearing a black and white outfit while she practiced some shots on the greens. The 29-year-old professional golfer is gearing up to tee off at the upcoming 2025 T-Mobile Match Play.

As an amateur golfer, Hull won the 2011 Ione D Jones/Doherty Championship and the 2012 Harder Hall Invitational. After turning pro in 2013, she went on to secure two LPGA Tour wins– the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. She also has four Ladies European Tour wins, including the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup and the 2024 Aramco Team Series - Riyadh.

Charley Hull often posts videos and pictures on Instagram, where she has 736K followers. In one of her most recent posts, she was caught on camera taking a shot at Shadow Creek Golf Course. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white top and black bottoms paired with white sneakers.

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram Page_Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

The English professional golfer has competed in three LPGA Tour events this year. She finished T19 in the Founders Cup and T4 in the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She also played in the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, where she finished T11.

Next up, Hull will compete in the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play set to begin on Wednesday (April 2). She will compete against other top players such as 2025 Founders Cup winner Yealimi Noh and World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

“Not the Sunday I wanted”: Charley Hull pens message following the final round of the Ford Championship

The 2025 Ford Championship was held from March 27-30 at Whirlwind Golf Club. Charley Hull finished the tournament with a total score of 17-under, which placed her in a T11 tie with Chinese professional golfer Yahui Zhang.

After the tournament ended, Hull expressed her gratitude on Instagram for the support she was shown during the event, while also stating that she had hoped to perform better.

“T11 Not the Sunday I wanted but another steady week ⛳️ Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers for another great week at the Ford Championship. @lpga_tour 🔜Next stop Las Vegas for the @lpgamatchplay 😎,” Hull said.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner had a great start at the Ford Championship with nine-under 63, which put her in the lead. She headed into the final round of the tournament in second place, two shots behind Lilia Vu, who was at the top of the leaderboard. However, at the end of the day, she carded a 71, finishing five strokes behind Hyo Joo Kim who eventually won.

Charley Hull went home with $41,138 for her performance at the Ford Championship, while Kim won $337,500.

