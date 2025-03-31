Charley Hull reveals photo of herself when she was 21: “baby Charley”

English golfer Charley Hull took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of "baby Charley" on Monday. She posted an old picture of herself from when she was 21-years-old.

In addition to her golf skills, the 29-year-old is known for her fashion sense on and off the course. In the throwback picture, she could be seen donning a black top with a pink Louis Vuitton scarf draped over it.

She wrote in the story: "Baby Charley. Bk when I was 21."

Image via @charley.hull on Instagram

On the competitive front, Charley Hull was last seen at the Ford Championship last week. She had arrived in the final round placed second behind Lilia Vu. Given her consistent performance throughout the tournament, she looked well in contention to win the event.

However, Hull eventually placed T11 with a total score of 17-under. She also shared some pictures from her final round to her Instagram stories.

Hyo Joo Kim eventually secured the victory at the Whirlwind Golf Club after winning over Lilia Vu in a playoff on Sunday. Hull will next be seen at the LPGA Match Play event in Las Vegas.

"Not the Sunday I wanted" - Charley Hull on her final round of the Ford Championship

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull was a strong favorite to win the Ford Championship going into the final round on Sunday. Her T11 finish certainly disappointed the ace golfer who had put up a solid show throughout the week.

Hull took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her campaign at the Ford Championship. She wrote:

"T11 Not the Sunday I wanted but another stead week. Thank you to all the sponsors and all the helpers for another great week at the Ford Championship. Next stop Las Vegas for the LPGA Match Play,"

Charley Hull carded three birdies and two bogeys in her final round at the Whirlwind Golf Club on Sunday. She won a cash prize of $41,138 for her T11 finish at the Ford Championship. Her stats in the final round were:

Fairways Hit : 8/14

Driving Distance: 278.0

Putts: 29

Greens In Reg: 11/18

Sand Saves: 0/2

Her total stats at the Ford Championship last week were:

Fairways Hit: 39/56

Driving Distance: 287.0

Putts: 111

Greens In Reg: 55/72

Sand Saves: 4/7

The British golfer had registered one win in the 2024 season at the Aramco Team Series. So far in the 2025 season, she is yet to take home a title.

