Charley Hull playfully apologises as she holes out for eagle from the fairway against Ashleigh Buhai at LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

Charley Hull is competing in the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. She is having an impressive run on the LPGA Tour and is continuing her form this week.

The British golfer was competing against Ashleigh Buhai in the second round, where she carded an incredible eagle to go two up against the South African golfer. After holing out an eagle from the fairway, she also playfully issued an apology.

The commentators mentioned that this kind of play would boost the pace of play, as Charley Hull was one of the most prominent names who talked about the pace of play fiasco at the LPGA Tour last season.

She made the eagle on the 15th hole to go 2 up against Buhai and looked all set to win the match. Unfortunately, she lost momentum on the final three holes as the match eventually ended in a tie, with Buhai winning the 16th and 18th holes.

Despite this tie, Hull is a joint leader of her group as she had won the first match. The British golfer has 1 and a half points going into the weekend, while Ashleigh Buhai is also at the same spot with similar points.

When will Charley Hull tee off in the third round of the T Mobile Match Play?

Charley Hull will compete against Esther Henseleit in the third round of the T Mobile Match Play at 11:55 AM PCT at the North Las Vegas Golf Course.

Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the third round of the T-Mobile Match Play. (In PCT).

08:35 AM - Rose Zhang vs Megan Khang

08:45 AM - Nanna Koerstz Madsen vs Bailey Tardy

08:55 AM - Jennifer Kupcho vs Brittany Altomare

09:05 AM - Angel Yin vs Jin Hee Im

09:15 AM - Pajaree Anannarukarn vs Moriya Jutanugarn

09:25 AM - Haeran Ryu vs Mao Saigo

09:35 AM - Andrea Lee vs Linnea Strom

09:45 AM - Albane Valenzuela vs Nataliya Guseva

09:55 AM - Yealimi Noh vs Yuka Saso

10:05 AM - Narin An vs Hinako Shibuno

10:15 AM - Amy Yang vs A Lim Kim

10:25 AM - Jenny Shin vs Grace Kim

10:35 AM - Ayaka Furue vs Nasa Hataoka

10:45 AM - Stephanie Kyriacou vs Auston Kim

10:55 AM - Lauren Coughlin vs Ina Yoon

11:05 AM - Mi Hyang Lee vs Lucy Li

11:15 AM - Ruoning Yin vs Sei Young Kim

11:25 AM - Chanettee Wannasaen vs Yuna Nishimura

11:35 AM - Sarah Schmelzel vs Somi Lee

11:45 AM - Celine Boutier vs Allisen Corpuz

11:55 AM - Charley Hull vs Esther Henseleit

12:05 PM - Ashleigh Buhai vs Alexa Pano

12:15 PM - Gabriela Ruffels vs Hira Naveed

12:25 PM - Lydia Ko vs Carlota Ciganda

12:35 PM - Jeeno Thitikul vs Hye-Jin Choi

12:45 PM - Gaby Lopez vs Danielle Kang

12:55 PM - Madelene Sagstrom vs Jasmine Suwannapura

01:05 PM - Minjee Lee vs Patty Tavatanakit

01:15 PM - Hyo Joo Kim vs Maja Stark

01:25 PM - Leona Maguire vs Peiyun Chien

01:35 PM - Jin Young Ko vs Brooke M. Henderson

01:45 PM - Nelly Korda vs Ariya Jutanugarn

