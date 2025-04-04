Charley Hull playfully apologises as she holes out for eagle from the fairway against Ashleigh Buhai at LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

Charley Hull is competing in the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. She is having an impressive run on the LPGA Tour and is continuing her form this week.
The British golfer was competing against Ashleigh Buhai in the second round, where she carded an incredible eagle to go two up against the South African golfer. After holing out an eagle from the fairway, she also playfully issued an apology.
The LPGA Tour shared the video on Instagram with a caption,
"'Sorry!' @charley.hull with the clutch hole out to go 2Up! 🔥"
The commentators mentioned that this kind of play would boost the pace of play, as Charley Hull was one of the most prominent names who talked about the pace of play fiasco at the LPGA Tour last season.
She made the eagle on the 15th hole to go 2 up against Buhai and looked all set to win the match. Unfortunately, she lost momentum on the final three holes as the match eventually ended in a tie, with Buhai winning the 16th and 18th holes.
Despite this tie, Hull is a joint leader of her group as she had won the first match. The British golfer has 1 and a half points going into the weekend, while Ashleigh Buhai is also at the same spot with similar points.
When will Charley Hull tee off in the third round of the T Mobile Match Play?
Charley Hull will compete against Esther Henseleit in the third round of the T Mobile Match Play at 11:55 AM PCT at the North Las Vegas Golf Course.
Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the third round of the T-Mobile Match Play. (In PCT).
- 08:35 AM - Rose Zhang vs Megan Khang
- 08:45 AM - Nanna Koerstz Madsen vs Bailey Tardy
- 08:55 AM - Jennifer Kupcho vs Brittany Altomare
- 09:05 AM - Angel Yin vs Jin Hee Im
- 09:15 AM - Pajaree Anannarukarn vs Moriya Jutanugarn
- 09:25 AM - Haeran Ryu vs Mao Saigo
- 09:35 AM - Andrea Lee vs Linnea Strom
- 09:45 AM - Albane Valenzuela vs Nataliya Guseva
- 09:55 AM - Yealimi Noh vs Yuka Saso
- 10:05 AM - Narin An vs Hinako Shibuno
- 10:15 AM - Amy Yang vs A Lim Kim
- 10:25 AM - Jenny Shin vs Grace Kim
- 10:35 AM - Ayaka Furue vs Nasa Hataoka
- 10:45 AM - Stephanie Kyriacou vs Auston Kim
- 10:55 AM - Lauren Coughlin vs Ina Yoon
- 11:05 AM - Mi Hyang Lee vs Lucy Li
- 11:15 AM - Ruoning Yin vs Sei Young Kim
- 11:25 AM - Chanettee Wannasaen vs Yuna Nishimura
- 11:35 AM - Sarah Schmelzel vs Somi Lee
- 11:45 AM - Celine Boutier vs Allisen Corpuz
- 11:55 AM - Charley Hull vs Esther Henseleit
- 12:05 PM - Ashleigh Buhai vs Alexa Pano
- 12:15 PM - Gabriela Ruffels vs Hira Naveed
- 12:25 PM - Lydia Ko vs Carlota Ciganda
- 12:35 PM - Jeeno Thitikul vs Hye-Jin Choi
- 12:45 PM - Gaby Lopez vs Danielle Kang
- 12:55 PM - Madelene Sagstrom vs Jasmine Suwannapura
- 01:05 PM - Minjee Lee vs Patty Tavatanakit
- 01:15 PM - Hyo Joo Kim vs Maja Stark
- 01:25 PM - Leona Maguire vs Peiyun Chien
- 01:35 PM - Jin Young Ko vs Brooke M. Henderson
- 01:45 PM - Nelly Korda vs Ariya Jutanugarn