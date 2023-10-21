Where is Ashleigh Buhai from? All about the golfer’s background

Ashleigh Buhai is a professional golfer from South Africa. She was born on May 11, 1989, in Welkom, Johannesburg, South Africa. Buhai competes on the LPGA Tour and has also played on the Ladies European Tour. She turned professional in 2007 and has had a successful career in women's professional golf.

She has also represented her country South Africa in two separate competitions. Buhai first represented her country when she was an amateur and featured in the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2004 and 2006, achieving victory in the latter. Additionally, the 34-year old also played at the Golf World Cup in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Ashleigh Buhai is easily one of the most prominent golfers to come out of South Africa and her wide array of victories are testament to that. Buhai has 21 professional wins including 2 victories on the LPGA Tour. She also won the 2022 Women's Open, which is one of the Majors in women's golf.

Buhai appeared for the Women's Golf World Cup while still being an amateur. Additionally, she is also the youngest golfer to win the Ladies South African Amateur Stroke Play and Match Play double. Currently, Buhai is breaking barriers at the Seowon Hills in South Korea as she currently leads the BMW Ladies Championship along with the talented Minjee Lee.

Ashleigh Buhai is tied for the lead at BMW Ladies Championship

Ashleigh Buhai is likely to get another LPGA Tour victory under her belt as she's currently tied for the lead at the BMW Ladies Championship along with tournament favorite Minjee Lee. The 34-year old shot a spectacular 3-under 69 to move on top of the leaderboard for the first time in the tournament.

Although she currently maintains the top spot, Buhai is facing fierce competition from Minjee Lee, Alison Lee, and Lydia Ko. The South African golfer spoke about the precarious course conditions and believes patience helped her to climb up the leaderboard. Buhai added via ESPN:

"The back nine gets really tricky being up against more of the mountain, especially like 12, 13, 14, 15. It really bounces around."

"So I felt I played those holes really well. Stayed very patient."

With a purse of $2.2 million on the line, it will be interesting to see who claims victory amidst the fierce battle between Ashleigh Buhai and Minjee Lee.