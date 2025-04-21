5 golfers who underperformed their odds at JM Eagle LA Championship 2025 ft. Nelly Korda

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro was held at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California from April 17 to 20. After four rounds, Ingrid Lindblad clinched her first LPGA victory, finishing with a total score of 21-under par.

Ad

This is an impressive feat from the Swedish rookie, considering this was her third start on the tour. However, a lot of LPGA Tour pros who were expected to perform well as per the odds on the DraftKings Sportsbook, weren't able to contend for the title.

5 golfers who underperformed at JM Eagle LA Championship

#1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda in 2025 Founders Cup Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn

The number one ranked player on the women's golf rankings, Nelly Korda, was one of the favorites to win this LPGA Tour event. As per DraftKings, she had odds of +650 at the event.

Ad

Trending

Korda started her first round on a promising note, scoring four back-to-back birdies. However, she wasn't able to seriously contend for the title. She finished the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship tied for the 16th place on the leaderboard with a total 14-under par score.

#2. Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul during PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

Jeeno Thitikul was on top of the betting charts and was placed with +650 odds. She started her first round with an impressive eagle on par-5 hole 16. Thitikul scored another eagle in the second round.

Ad

However, she also fell short of challenging for the title. Thitikul finished the LPGA Tour event at T9, with a total score of 16-under.

#3. Haeran Ryu

Haeran Ryu in LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Haeran Ryu failed to make the cut at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. She started off round 1 with a bogey on the first hole. She then scored a double bogey on the par-4 hole 14, which left a blemish on her scorecard.

Ad

Ryu started her round 2 at two-over par. She did her best to recover, scoring five birdies in a bogey-free second round. However, despite having the third best odds to win the event, she finished at three-under and missed the cut.

#4. Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue during Founders Cup Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn

Despite having the fourth best odds going into the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship, Ayaka Furue ended the event T20 on the leaderboard. She started the front and back nines of round 1 with a bogey on each. She bogeyed four times in the next two rounds.

Ad

Furue carded a bogey-free final round at El Caballero. While playing the final round, she scored six birdies, including two consecutive ones on holes 4 and 5. She ended the tournament with a total score of 13-under par.

#5. Angel Yin

Angel Yin Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Angel Yin also underperformed at this year's JM Eagle LA Championship despite having +2000 odds. She had a disappointing start, scoring back-to-back bogeys on holes 1 and 2 in round 1.

She also scored a double bogey on the first hole of second round. Yin recovered from it with an eagle on the 7th. Her performance included a total 17 birdies, including another eagle on par-5 hole 16 in her final round. Yin ended the tournament with a total 10-under par score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More