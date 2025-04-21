5 golfers who underperformed their odds at JM Eagle LA Championship 2025 ft. Nelly Korda

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro was held at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California from April 17 to 20. After four rounds, Ingrid Lindblad clinched her first LPGA victory, finishing with a total score of 21-under par.
This is an impressive feat from the Swedish rookie, considering this was her third start on the tour. However, a lot of LPGA Tour pros who were expected to perform well as per the odds on the DraftKings Sportsbook, weren't able to contend for the title.
5 golfers who underperformed at JM Eagle LA Championship
#1. Nelly Korda
The number one ranked player on the women's golf rankings, Nelly Korda, was one of the favorites to win this LPGA Tour event. As per DraftKings, she had odds of +650 at the event.
Korda started her first round on a promising note, scoring four back-to-back birdies. However, she wasn't able to seriously contend for the title. She finished the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship tied for the 16th place on the leaderboard with a total 14-under par score.
#2. Jeeno Thitikul
Jeeno Thitikul was on top of the betting charts and was placed with +650 odds. She started her first round with an impressive eagle on par-5 hole 16. Thitikul scored another eagle in the second round.
However, she also fell short of challenging for the title. Thitikul finished the LPGA Tour event at T9, with a total score of 16-under.
#3. Haeran Ryu
Haeran Ryu failed to make the cut at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. She started off round 1 with a bogey on the first hole. She then scored a double bogey on the par-4 hole 14, which left a blemish on her scorecard.
Ryu started her round 2 at two-over par. She did her best to recover, scoring five birdies in a bogey-free second round. However, despite having the third best odds to win the event, she finished at three-under and missed the cut.
#4. Ayaka Furue
Despite having the fourth best odds going into the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship, Ayaka Furue ended the event T20 on the leaderboard. She started the front and back nines of round 1 with a bogey on each. She bogeyed four times in the next two rounds.
Furue carded a bogey-free final round at El Caballero. While playing the final round, she scored six birdies, including two consecutive ones on holes 4 and 5. She ended the tournament with a total score of 13-under par.
#5. Angel Yin
Angel Yin also underperformed at this year's JM Eagle LA Championship despite having +2000 odds. She had a disappointing start, scoring back-to-back bogeys on holes 1 and 2 in round 1.
She also scored a double bogey on the first hole of second round. Yin recovered from it with an eagle on the 7th. Her performance included a total 17 birdies, including another eagle on par-5 hole 16 in her final round. Yin ended the tournament with a total 10-under par score.