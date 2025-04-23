Lexi Thompson poses with her dog for the Pro-Am ahead of the Chevron Championship 

Lexi Thompson is an honorary past champion of the prestigious Chevron Championship. The Coral Springs native was recently spotted at The Junior Legacy Pro-Am of this year.

The Pro-Am is a golf event held just before the first LPGA Major championship of the year. It offers a unique platform for junior golfers to perfrom, meet with LPGA legends and rising stars. It offers them a chance to learn and get mentorship.

Popular figures like Lexi Thompson, Morgan Pressel, Juli Inkster, Brittany Lincicome have attended The Junior Legacy Pro-Am till now. On April 23, 2025, Thompson shared a story on her Instagram where she was spotted in the Pro-Am field. Apart from her black golf bag from Puma, Thompson stood there with her furry friend. She posted:

"Pro am for the @thechevronchampionship @carlaabernat"

Screenshot from Thompson's Instagram story/IG: @lexi

The Junior Legacy Pro-Am is a commitment from Chevron to help in the growth of women in golf. Apart from expert mentorship from LPGA stars like Lexi Thompson, the Pro-Am offers a platform for inclusion and inspiration for the younger generation.

Thompson has been one of the popular figures who have been consistently behind the development of young talents. Apart from being a part of this Pro-Am, the 2014 Chevron Championship winner's career reflects her commitment towards mentoring the younger generation of players.

Fellow LPGA Tour professional Lydia Ko once commented on Lexi Thompson's impact behind the growth of young talents. Back in 2024 at the AIG Women's Open, while talking about Thompson, Ko said in the press conference (via ASAP Sports):

"Lexi has done so much for the game of golf and for our tour. She is at every single Pro-Am party. So, it's not just what she does on the golf course, inspiring these junior girls and the people out here, but she does so much off the golf course, as well.

"I'm sure that even when she (Lexi Thompson) does retire, it's not like she's going to go MIA and not be seen again. I'm sure she's still going to be involved in golf in some shape or form."

Although Thompson declared her retirement back in 2024, it won't affect her participation at the Majors. This year, she will be competing in the Chevron Championship. She is scheduled to tee off at 2.32 pm EST from the 10th tee with Minjee Lee and Ruoning Yin.

Lexi Thompson's records in the Chevron Championship till now

Last year, Lexi Thompson faced a disappointing result at the Chevron Championship. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner missed the cut at this golf Major for the second time. Back in 2023, Thompson also failed to make it past the cut-line.

Before she steps up to compete at this year's Chevron Championship (previously called Kraft Nabisco Championship) on April 24, here's a look at her results in this golf Major. Take a look at Lexi Thompson's standings over the years:

2009: T21

2010: T24

2011: Did Not Play

2012: T22

2013: T48

2014: WON

2015: 7

2016: 5

2017: 2

2018: T20

2019: 3

2020: 4

2021: T36

2022: T4

2023: Missed The Cut

2024: Missed The Cut

