Lexi Thompson drops a message for her 600k IG followers amid a disappointing 2025 season

Lexi Thompson is active on her social media platforms. She recently shared a thoughtful message with her 600k followers on Instagram.

Sporting a black attire with subtle make-up, Thompson posted a selfie taken in a car on Tuesday, April 22. Judging from the attire, the selfie was taken before going or while returning from Nelly Korda's dinner as the defending champion. Thompson wrote a message in the caption that read:

"You’re allowed to be both…a work in progress and a masterpiece"

2025 is the first season that Lexi Thompson will be playing as a semi-retired golfer. She announced last May that she would take a step back from full-time golf and be selective about her participation from 2025 onwards.

So far, she has played in three tournaments - the Founders Cup, the Ford Championship, and the recent JM Eagle LA Championship. While she placed T13 and T38 in the first two events, she couldn't make the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Her form this year has been lacklustre.

However, outside of the course, Thompson has many exciting things lined up, including her wedding. On January 1 this year, her boyfriend Max Provost proposed to her amid the snowcapped mountains of Whistler, Canada.

The ace golfer will next be seen at the first Major of the season - the Chevron Championship this week. The iconic tournament will be held at the Club at Carlton Woods in Texas from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27.

Has Lexi Thompson ever won the Chevron Championship?

Lexi Thompson at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Lexi Thompson won the Chevron Championship in 2014, and it is the only Major title she has in her career. Back then, it was called the Kraft Nabisco Championship.

This year, Thompson will return to the field to try and get her hands on the trophy again. However, she will face stiff competition from defending champion Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, and Charley Hull, among others.

Lexi Thompson will tee off with Minjee Lee and Ruoning Yin in Round 1 of the Chevron Championship on Thursday. The trio is a part of Tee No. 10 and will start their rounds at 1:32 pm local time.

The ace golfer attended Korda's dinner as the defending champion. Thompson was dressed in a black dress for the occasion.

