Lydia Ko shares a look at Nelly Korda’s Chevron Championship dinner invite ft. $128 caviar

Lydia Ko posted a picture of her Champions dinner invite as she attended the event ahead of the LPGA Major. In honor of Nelly Korda, the Champions Dinner at the Chevron Championship took place on Monday.

Three-time Major winner Lydia Ko attended with several other LPGA stars ahead of the Major tournament at The Woodlands in Texas. The New Zealand golfer gave her fans a glimpse of her invitation through her Instagram story.

Lydia Ko's story on Instagram - Source- Instagram/@lydsko

Curated by Michelin Star Chef Thomas Keller, Nelly Korda's dinner menu offered a personal touch by the LPGA star as she introduced the attendees to her Czech roots through the featured dessert. The menu also comprises $128 Regiis Ova caviar. Korda won the Chevron Championship last year with a total 13-under-par score of 275.

Lydia Ko, on the other hand, finished the Major event at the T17 position last year, with five other players, with a final score of two-under-par 286. She won the tournament in 2016.

In the same year, she claimed her best finishes at the Women's PGA Championship and U.S Open, as a runner-up and the T3 spot, respectively. The New Zealand golfer won the other two Majors, the Evian Championship in 2015 and the British Open in 2024.

Lydia Ko's performance in 2025 and winning odds at the Chevron Championship

The LPGA star has a career total of 31 titles across all the Tours, including three Major victories.

Lydia Ko started the golf season with a decent finish in sixth position at the HGV Tournament of Champions. But at the Cognizant Founders Cup in February, she ended up in the T48 position in the final leaderboard, along with seven other players.

The 27-year-old went on to win the HSBC Women's World Championship with a brilliant 13-under-par score of 275. She finished with a tie to sixth place at the Ford Championship in Arizona.

Lydia Ko at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

At the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play, she faced a loss against Hira Naveed on the very first day. In round two, she went on to win the match against Gabriela Ruffels. However, she was defeated by Carlota Ciganda in round three and was eliminated from the tournament, like many of the top-ranked players at the Match Play event this year.

She chose to skip the recently concluded JM Eagle LA Championship.

Lydia is currently ranked third in the Rolex World Rankings and enters the Chevron Championship with winning odds of +1400. The defending champion, Nelly Korda, has +1000 winning odds ahead of the Major event.

Other key players at the Chevron Championship and their odds:

Jeeno Thitikul (+800)

Lilia Vu (+4500)

Hannah Green (+3300)

Charley Hull (+2000)

Ayaka Furue (+2200)

