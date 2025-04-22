Lexi Thompson is in full swing for redemption at the Chevron Championship after last year's disappointment

Lexi Thompson is already at the Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, and is practicing ahead of the first major of the year in women's golf. Her 2024 Chevron Championship campaign came to an early end, as she was among several notable players who missed the cut at the Club at Carlton Woods.

The official Instagram page of the Chevron Championship shared a video of her on its story. She was sporting her golf attire and practicing her drive ahead of the major. The caption read:

“@lexi in full practice mode.”

Lexi Thompson practicing for the Chevron Championship (via the Chevron Championship on IG)

Last year's tournament, already impacted by the withdrawals of defending champion Lilia Vu and 2023 runner-up Angel Yin due to injuries, saw a surprising turn of events. Thompson, a former Chevron Championship winner in 2014, struggled in the opening round, posting a 78 and finding only five fairways off the tee.

Despite a slight improvement in Round 2, where she shot a 74, Thompson’s performance wasn’t enough to make the weekend, and she was one of the high-profile names heading home early. Thompson finished the tournament with a score of +8.

This marked the fourth time in five major starts that Thompson had failed to make it to the weekend, highlighting the ongoing challenges she’d faced in major events. This year, she is determined to fare better at the biggest events in women's golf.

Lexi Thompson retired from full-time golf at the end of last year, and is playing only part-time this year. Which, of course, includes the Majors. But the question remains, what's her form like heading into the Chevron Championship?

How has Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season been so far?

Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season has seen a mixed start across three tournaments played so far.

The season began with a strong performance at the Founders Cup, where Thompson finished in 13th place with a total score of 275 (-9). She carded rounds of 69-69-67-70, earning $29,235 for her efforts.

Next, at the Ford Championship, Thompson finished tied for 38th place with a total score of 277 (-11). Her rounds of 74-66-68-69 were not enough to secure a higher finish, and she earned $11,595.

Thompson’s most recent event was the JM Eagle LA Championship, where she missed the cut. After rounds of 72 and 70, she ended with a total score of 142 (-2).

So far in 2025, Thompson has earned a total of $40,830 across the three events, with her best finish being a T13 at the Founders Cup.

