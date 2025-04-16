Despite a disappointing 2025 season, Lexi Thompson shares a 2-word message for herself

Despite revealing plans to ease up on her playing schedule, Lexi Thompson continues to prove she's a fierce presence on the course. The 11-time LPGA champion had hinted at stepping into semi-retirement ahead of the 2025 season but she quickly reminded everyone of her competitive fire with a ninth-place tie at the Founders Cup, which was her first event of the 2025 season.

However, that was all the top-10 finish Lexi Thompson has had so far. In February, she played at the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands, but she could card only a 9-under after the Sunday round. Lexi Thompson finished with a disappointing T13 on the leaderboard.

Things got worse for her at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. She opened the event with a disappointing 74. Although the next three rounds were 66,68 and 69, they could not compensate for her first round.

The result? She finished with a good score of 11-under but dropped down to T38. However, Lexi Thompson is still motivated to "keep going" for her fans.

A few hours ago, the LPGA Tour Pro took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture of herself. She was dressed in all blue, from her cap to the skirt. She also held a club in her hand and in the caption wrote:

“Keep going 😊”.

Well, this has been her motto for the 2025. She is fine with playing lesser golf, but resolves to remain motivated no matter what.

Why did Lexi Thompson choose to retire from full time membership on the LPGA Tour?

Over the past few years, Lexi Thompson has faced ongoing challenges, including a nagging wrist injury and personal struggles with her mental health, both of which she has spoken about candidly. Despite these obstacles, she continued to perform at a high level on the LPGA Tour. However, in 2024, she shared that she would retire at the end of the season, pointing to both her physical condition and emotional well-being as key factors in her decision.

Thompson later reflected that finally announcing her retirement brought a sense of relief. The thought had been weighing on her for some time, though few people were aware of what she had been carrying internally.

“But all of us players, we have our own battles. Everybody does. Everybody has their things they go through and how they deal with them. But everybody deserves to do whatever makes them the happiest.”

As Thompson prepares to close out her career, her words serve as a powerful reminder that even in the spotlight, athletes face personal struggles, and choosing happiness is never the wrong decision.

