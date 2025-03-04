Semi-retired Lexi Thompson continues to hone her putting amid more relaxed schedule

Lexi Thompson had announced in May last year that it would be her final season as a full-time professional golfer. The LPGA star revealed that she will take a step back from the regular calendar 2025 onwards and will only play in selective events.

Ad

However, even though she has semi-retired, Thompson is still keeping up with her fitness and golf practice regularly. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share about her "putting work" on her stories.

The 30-year-old went out on the golf course to work on her short game in the winds. She posted a picture of a bag full of golf balls lying on the course. Her club could be seen in the background. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Time for some putting work in the wind."

Image via @lexi

Lexi Thompson later shared a video of her putting practice with a funny audio playing in the background. She even joked about how she could "hear this noise in her sleep".

Ad

The ace golfer was last seen at the Founders Cup this year. She was placed T13 at the tournament.

"I'll just take it day by day" - Lexi Thompson on her 2025 season

Lexi Thompson (Source: Imagn)

Lexi Thompson had struggled with injuries and mental health issues for quite some time. She revealed at the Founders Cup last month that not committing to the regular LPGA schedule has provided her with "more ease of mind."

Ad

She said via Golfweek:

"It's definitely a more ease of mind. When I go out to practice, if it’s not going well, be like, well, you know, if I don't have my game figured out."

Thompson then mentioned that she wouldn't have competed at the Founders Cup had she not felt "good about it." She added:

"I'll just take it day by day, but it's definitely more peace of mind."

Ad

The iconic golfer skipped the Asian leg of the LPGA schedule that is currently underway. She could take part in the Ford Championship at the end of March. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

As of now, Thompson is eligible to compete at two Major Championships - Chevron Championship and KPMG Women's PGA. It is possible that she could take part in both the prestigious events. The 30-year-old can qualify for the US Women's Open as well if she manages to maintain her 55th World Ranking till March 24.

The first line of exemptions will be offered to the top 75 by that date. The second string of exemptions will be given to golfers who manage to move into the top 75 by May 19. Lexi Thompson had last won on the LPGA Tour in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback