Who won the 2025 Founders Cup? Final leaderboard explored

The Founders Cup 2025 concluded on Sunday, February 9 at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida. Yealimi Noh won the tournament to claim her first LPGA Tour title.

Noh won the Founders Cup on 21-under-par, four strokes ahead of three-time tournament winner Jin-Young Ko.

2025 Founders Cup final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2025 Founders Cup:

1 Yealimi Noh -21

2 Jin-Young Ko -17

3 Megan Khang -16

T4 Miyu Yamashita -13

T4 Jin-Hee Im -13

T4 Hannah Green -13

T7 Minami Katsu -12

T7 Celine Boutier -12

T7 Nelly Korda -12

10 Angel Yin -11

T11 Ashleigh Buhai -10

T11 Nasa Hataoka -10

T13 Jeongeun Lee6 -9

T13 So-Mi Lee -9

T13 Lexi Thompson -9

T13 Albane Valenzuela -9

T13 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9

T13 Ayaka Furue -9

T19 Paula Reto -8

T19 Leona Maguire -8

T19 Charley Hull -8

T19 Lauren Coughlin -8

T23 Benedetta Moresco -7

T23 Dewi Weber -7

T23 Yuri Yoshida -7

T23 Allisen Corpuz -7

T23 Sarah Schmelzel -7

T28 Mary Liu -5

T28 Morgane Metraux -5

T28 Kristen Gillman -5

T28 Hyo-Joo Kim -5

T28 Minjee Lee -5

T28 Mao Saigo -5

T34 Alena Sharp -4

T34 Kate Smith-Stroh -4

T34 Gigi Stoll -4

T34 Aditi Ashok -4

T34 Jennifer Kupcho -4

T39 Soo-Bin Joo -3

T39 Gurleen Kaur -3

T39 Gemma Dryburgh -3

T39 Linnea Strom -3

T39 Gabriela Ruffels -3

T39 Nataliya Guseva -3

T45 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2

T45 Rio Takeda -2

T45 Elizabeth Szokol -2

T48 Xiaowen Yin -1

T48 Fiona Xu -1

T48 Wei Ling Hsu -1

T48 Stephanie Kyriacou -1

T48 Mi-Hyang Lee -1

T48 Moriya Jutanugarn -1

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn -1

T48 Lydia Ko -1

T56 Ji-Won Jeon E

T56 Hira Naveed E

58 Madison Young +1

T59 Caroline Inglis +2

T59 Sophia Popov +2

T59 Yuka Saso +2

T62 Frida Kinhult +3

T62 Yan Liu +3

T62 Ssu-Chia Cheng +3

T62 Gaby Lopez +3

66 Hyo-Joon Jang +4

67 Hinako Shibuno +5

Yealimi Noh won the Founders Cup 2025 (Image via Getty).

Yealimi Noh's performance during the fourth round of the Founders Cup included three birdies and no bogeys. Noh made just three bogeys during the tournament and went bogey-free over the final 36 holes.

When it comes to streaks of consecutive bogey-free holes, tournament runner-up Jin-Young Ko is the model to follow. The Korean extended her streak to 95 holes, which ended on the 12th hole of the fourth round of the Founders Cup. Ko made three bogeys in the final six holes of the day.

World number one Nelly Korda closed the tournament with a final round of even par 71, with two birdies and two bogeys. Korda posted another top 10, after finishing tied for second at the Tournament of Champions a week ago. The two-time major winner has not finished outside the top 10 in official tournaments since the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship in July.

