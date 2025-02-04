The 2025 Cognizant Founders Cup will be the second LPGA Tour event of the year. The tournament will take place at Brandenton Country Club in Brandenton, Florida, from February 6 to 9, 2025.
The Founders Cup will feature several notable names, including the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia, Angel Yin, Minjee Lee and Charley Hull. 2024 champion Rose Zhang will not be a part of the field. She will directly be seen at the Ford Championship at the end of March.
World no. 1 Nelly Korda has emerged as the favorite to win the Founders Cup this year with odds of +450. She is followed by Lydia Ko with +800 odds and Jin Young Ko with +1200 odds.
2025 Cognizant Founders Cup odds and bets explored
Here's a full list of odds and bets for the 2025 Cognizant Founders Cup:
- Nelly Korda: 450
- Lydia Ko: 800
- Jin Young Ko: 1200
- Miyuu Yamashita: 1600
- Minjee Lee: 1800
- Charley Hull: 2000
- Ayaka Furue: 2200
- Rio Takeda: 2200
- Brooke Henderson: 2800
- Celine Boutier: 2800
- Akie Iwai: 3000
- Ina Yoon: 3300
- Nasa Hataoka: 3300
- Lauren Coughlin: 3500
- Hyo Joo Kim: 4000
- Angel Yin: 4500
- Hannah Green: 4500
- Jin Hee Im: 4500
- Manon De Roey: 4500
- Megan Khang: 4500
- Nataliya Guseva: 4500
- Ingrid Lindblad: 5000
- Mao Saigo: 5500
- Yealimi Noh: 5500
- Ashleigh Buhai: 6000
- Leona Maguire: 6000
- Gaby Lopez: 6600
- Allisen Corpuz: 7500
- Auston Kim: 7500
- Chisato Iwai: 7500
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 7500
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 8000
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 8000
- Jennifer Kupcho: 9000
- Lexi Thompson: 9000
- Maja Stark: 9000
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 9000
- Bianca Pagdanganan: 10000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 10000
- Yuri Yoshida: 10000
- Nicole Broch Estrup: 12500
- So Mi Lee: 12500
- Yuka Saso: 12500
- Cheyenne Knight: 14000
- Georgia Hall: 14000
- Lindy Duncan: 14000
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 14000
- Fatima Fernandez Cano: 15000
- Adela Cernousek: 16000
- Cassie Porter: 16000
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 16000
- Emily Pedersen: 16000
- Lauren Stephenson: 16000
- Mi Hyang Lee: 16000
- Brooke Matthews: 17500
- In Gee Chun: 17500
- Weiwei Zhang: 17500
- Albane Valenzuela: 20000
- Andrea Lee: 20000
- Bailey Tardy: 20000
- Gabriela Ruffels: 20000
- Kristen Gillman: 20000
- Minami Katsu: 20000
- Sarah Schmelzel: 20000
- Yu Liu: 20000
- Yuna Nishimura: 20000
- Alexa Pano: 22500
- Gemme Dryburgh: 22500
- Jessica Porvasnik: 22500
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 22500
- Madelene Sagstrom: 22500
- Wei Ling Hsu: 22500
- Hyo Joon Jang: 25000
- Aditi Ashok: 27500
- Hinako Shibuno: 27500
- Jenny Bae: 27500
- Celine Borge: 30000
- Karis Davidson: 30000
- Madison Young: 30000
- Moriya Jutanugarn: 30000
- Paula Reto: 30000
- Danielle Kang: 35000
- Gurleen Kaur: 35000
- Savannah Grewal: 35000
- Yan Liu: 35000
- Alena Sharp: 40000
- Azahara Munoz: 40000
- Caroline Masson: 40000
- Elizabeth Szokol: 40000
- Eun Hee Ji: 40000
- Jeongeun Lee6: 40000
- Lauren Hartlage: 40000
- Morgane Metraux: 40000
- Stacy Lewis: 40000
- Sung Hyun Park: 40000
- Ana Belac: 50000
- Caroline Inglis: 50000
- Fiona Xu: 50000
- Hira Naveed: 50000
- Kum-Kang Park: 50000
- Linnea Strom: 50000
- Mariel Galdiano: 50000
- Ssu-Chia Cheng: 50000
- Xiaowen Yin: 50000
- Frida Kinhult: 60000
- Jiwon Jeon: 60000
- Soo Bin Joo: 60000
- Benedetta Moresco: 75000
- Mary Liu: 75000
- Alexandra Swayne: 100000
- Brittany Lincicome: 100000
- Dewi Weber: 100000
- Kate Smith-Stroh: 100000
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc: 100000
- Sophia Popov: 100000
- Gigi Stoll: 150000
- Daniela Holmqvist: 200000