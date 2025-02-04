The 2025 Cognizant Founders Cup will be the second LPGA Tour event of the year. The tournament will take place at Brandenton Country Club in Brandenton, Florida, from February 6 to 9, 2025.

The Founders Cup will feature several notable names, including the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia, Angel Yin, Minjee Lee and Charley Hull. 2024 champion Rose Zhang will not be a part of the field. She will directly be seen at the Ford Championship at the end of March.

World no. 1 Nelly Korda has emerged as the favorite to win the Founders Cup this year with odds of +450. She is followed by Lydia Ko with +800 odds and Jin Young Ko with +1200 odds.

2025 Cognizant Founders Cup odds and bets explored

Here's a full list of odds and bets for the 2025 Cognizant Founders Cup:

Nelly Korda: 450

Lydia Ko: 800

Jin Young Ko: 1200

Miyuu Yamashita: 1600

Minjee Lee: 1800

Charley Hull: 2000

Ayaka Furue: 2200

Rio Takeda: 2200

Brooke Henderson: 2800

Celine Boutier: 2800

Akie Iwai: 3000

Ina Yoon: 3300

Nasa Hataoka: 3300

Lauren Coughlin: 3500

Hyo Joo Kim: 4000

Angel Yin: 4500

Hannah Green: 4500

Jin Hee Im: 4500

Manon De Roey: 4500

Megan Khang: 4500

Nataliya Guseva: 4500

Ingrid Lindblad: 5000

Mao Saigo: 5500

Yealimi Noh: 5500

Ashleigh Buhai: 6000

Leona Maguire: 6000

Gaby Lopez: 6600

Allisen Corpuz: 7500

Auston Kim: 7500

Chisato Iwai: 7500

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 7500

Ariya Jutanugarn: 8000

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 8000

Jennifer Kupcho: 9000

Lexi Thompson: 9000

Maja Stark: 9000

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 9000

Bianca Pagdanganan: 10000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 10000

Yuri Yoshida: 10000

Nicole Broch Estrup: 12500

So Mi Lee: 12500

Yuka Saso: 12500

Cheyenne Knight: 14000

Georgia Hall: 14000

Lindy Duncan: 14000

Stephanie Kyriacou: 14000

Fatima Fernandez Cano: 15000

Adela Cernousek: 16000

Cassie Porter: 16000

Chanettee Wannasaen: 16000

Emily Pedersen: 16000

Lauren Stephenson: 16000

Mi Hyang Lee: 16000

Brooke Matthews: 17500

In Gee Chun: 17500

Weiwei Zhang: 17500

Albane Valenzuela: 20000

Andrea Lee: 20000

Bailey Tardy: 20000

Gabriela Ruffels: 20000

Kristen Gillman: 20000

Minami Katsu: 20000

Sarah Schmelzel: 20000

Yu Liu: 20000

Yuna Nishimura: 20000

Alexa Pano: 22500

Gemme Dryburgh: 22500

Jessica Porvasnik: 22500

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 22500

Madelene Sagstrom: 22500

Wei Ling Hsu: 22500

Hyo Joon Jang: 25000

Aditi Ashok: 27500

Hinako Shibuno: 27500

Jenny Bae: 27500

Celine Borge: 30000

Karis Davidson: 30000

Madison Young: 30000

Moriya Jutanugarn: 30000

Paula Reto: 30000

Danielle Kang: 35000

Gurleen Kaur: 35000

Savannah Grewal: 35000

Yan Liu: 35000

Alena Sharp: 40000

Azahara Munoz: 40000

Caroline Masson: 40000

Elizabeth Szokol: 40000

Eun Hee Ji: 40000

Jeongeun Lee6: 40000

Lauren Hartlage: 40000

Morgane Metraux: 40000

Stacy Lewis: 40000

Sung Hyun Park: 40000

Ana Belac: 50000

Caroline Inglis: 50000

Fiona Xu: 50000

Hira Naveed: 50000

Kum-Kang Park: 50000

Linnea Strom: 50000

Mariel Galdiano: 50000

Ssu-Chia Cheng: 50000

Xiaowen Yin: 50000

Frida Kinhult: 60000

Jiwon Jeon: 60000

Soo Bin Joo: 60000

Benedetta Moresco: 75000

Mary Liu: 75000

Alexandra Swayne: 100000

Brittany Lincicome: 100000

Dewi Weber: 100000

Kate Smith-Stroh: 100000

Maude-Aimee Leblanc: 100000

Sophia Popov: 100000

Gigi Stoll: 150000

Daniela Holmqvist: 200000

