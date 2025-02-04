  • home icon
  2025 Cognizant Founders Cup odds and best bets explored 

2025 Cognizant Founders Cup odds and best bets explored 

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 04, 2025 23:57 GMT
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Ace golfer Nelly Korda (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Cognizant Founders Cup will be the second LPGA Tour event of the year. The tournament will take place at Brandenton Country Club in Brandenton, Florida, from February 6 to 9, 2025.

The Founders Cup will feature several notable names, including the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia, Angel Yin, Minjee Lee and Charley Hull. 2024 champion Rose Zhang will not be a part of the field. She will directly be seen at the Ford Championship at the end of March.

World no. 1 Nelly Korda has emerged as the favorite to win the Founders Cup this year with odds of +450. She is followed by Lydia Ko with +800 odds and Jin Young Ko with +1200 odds.

2025 Cognizant Founders Cup odds and bets explored

Nelly Korda (Source: Getty)
Nelly Korda (Source: Getty)

Here's a full list of odds and bets for the 2025 Cognizant Founders Cup:

  • Nelly Korda: 450
  • Lydia Ko: 800
  • Jin Young Ko: 1200
  • Miyuu Yamashita: 1600
  • Minjee Lee: 1800
  • Charley Hull: 2000
  • Ayaka Furue: 2200
  • Rio Takeda: 2200
  • Brooke Henderson: 2800
  • Celine Boutier: 2800
  • Akie Iwai: 3000
  • Ina Yoon: 3300
  • Nasa Hataoka: 3300
  • Lauren Coughlin: 3500
  • Hyo Joo Kim: 4000
  • Angel Yin: 4500
  • Hannah Green: 4500
  • Jin Hee Im: 4500
  • Manon De Roey: 4500
  • Megan Khang: 4500
  • Nataliya Guseva: 4500
  • Ingrid Lindblad: 5000
  • Mao Saigo: 5500
  • Yealimi Noh: 5500
  • Ashleigh Buhai: 6000
  • Leona Maguire: 6000
  • Gaby Lopez: 6600
  • Allisen Corpuz: 7500
  • Auston Kim: 7500
  • Chisato Iwai: 7500
  • Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 7500
  • Ariya Jutanugarn: 8000
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez: 8000
  • Jennifer Kupcho: 9000
  • Lexi Thompson: 9000
  • Maja Stark: 9000
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn: 9000
  • Bianca Pagdanganan: 10000
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 10000
  • Yuri Yoshida: 10000
  • Nicole Broch Estrup: 12500
  • So Mi Lee: 12500
  • Yuka Saso: 12500
  • Cheyenne Knight: 14000
  • Georgia Hall: 14000
  • Lindy Duncan: 14000
  • Stephanie Kyriacou: 14000
  • Fatima Fernandez Cano: 15000
  • Adela Cernousek: 16000
  • Cassie Porter: 16000
  • Chanettee Wannasaen: 16000
  • Emily Pedersen: 16000
  • Lauren Stephenson: 16000
  • Mi Hyang Lee: 16000
  • Brooke Matthews: 17500
  • In Gee Chun: 17500
  • Weiwei Zhang: 17500
  • Albane Valenzuela: 20000
  • Andrea Lee: 20000
  • Bailey Tardy: 20000
  • Gabriela Ruffels: 20000
  • Kristen Gillman: 20000
  • Minami Katsu: 20000
  • Sarah Schmelzel: 20000
  • Yu Liu: 20000
  • Yuna Nishimura: 20000
  • Alexa Pano: 22500
  • Gemme Dryburgh: 22500
  • Jessica Porvasnik: 22500
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 22500
  • Madelene Sagstrom: 22500
  • Wei Ling Hsu: 22500
  • Hyo Joon Jang: 25000
  • Aditi Ashok: 27500
  • Hinako Shibuno: 27500
  • Jenny Bae: 27500
  • Celine Borge: 30000
  • Karis Davidson: 30000
  • Madison Young: 30000
  • Moriya Jutanugarn: 30000
  • Paula Reto: 30000
  • Danielle Kang: 35000
  • Gurleen Kaur: 35000
  • Savannah Grewal: 35000
  • Yan Liu: 35000
  • Alena Sharp: 40000
  • Azahara Munoz: 40000
  • Caroline Masson: 40000
  • Elizabeth Szokol: 40000
  • Eun Hee Ji: 40000
  • Jeongeun Lee6: 40000
  • Lauren Hartlage: 40000
  • Morgane Metraux: 40000
  • Stacy Lewis: 40000
  • Sung Hyun Park: 40000
  • Ana Belac: 50000
  • Caroline Inglis: 50000
  • Fiona Xu: 50000
  • Hira Naveed: 50000
  • Kum-Kang Park: 50000
  • Linnea Strom: 50000
  • Mariel Galdiano: 50000
  • Ssu-Chia Cheng: 50000
  • Xiaowen Yin: 50000
  • Frida Kinhult: 60000
  • Jiwon Jeon: 60000
  • Soo Bin Joo: 60000
  • Benedetta Moresco: 75000
  • Mary Liu: 75000
  • Alexandra Swayne: 100000
  • Brittany Lincicome: 100000
  • Dewi Weber: 100000
  • Kate Smith-Stroh: 100000
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc: 100000
  • Sophia Popov: 100000
  • Gigi Stoll: 150000
  • Daniela Holmqvist: 200000

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
