Rose Zhang reveals playing through a wrist injury since 2020: "I was really not just being smart"

Rose Zhang's stock has been on the rise since 2020. She won the US Women's Amateur, finished 11th in the LPGA Major ANA Inspiration, became AJGA's Rolex Junior Player of the Year, and reached the World no. 1 Amateur.

Considering her tall order of achievements, it was shocking when she recently revealed that she had been playing through a wrist injury since 2020. At the HGV Tournament's press conference, Zhang shared that she sustained the injury by practicing extensively on the thin mats in her parents' garage.

However, to keep up with her performance, the then-17-year-old golfer didn't pay much heed to the injury and would take four Advils in the morning and evening to keep up with her form. Zhang acknowledged she wasn't being "smart" and said:

"I was just not being smart. There were no classes either. It was online. I was a junior in high school. I had nothing better to do. Not good."

Zhang later incurred wrist impingement and the injury soon caught up with her.

"It didn't really do well with my left wrist. It seemed like I got tendinitis and then it became wrist impingement," she said via Golf Week.

After closing her 2020 season, the ace golfer finally gave herself some much-needed rest.

"After the U.S. Women's Open (in December) I rested for around a month and a half. I putted a little bit but not a lot," she added.

The injury had cropped up again at the Solheim Cup but she still played through till the CME Group Tour Championship. The injury and her classes at Stanford University took slight precedence over her practice in the off-season this year.

Rose Zhang is currently playing at the HGV Tournament of Champions and will next be seen in action at the Ford Championship at the end of March.

When will Rose Zhang tee off in Round 3 of the HGV Tournament of Champions?

Rose Zhang will tee off at 9:46 am ET in the Round 3 of the HGV Tournament of Champions. Here's taking a look at the full tee times for Round 3 (please note all times are in ET):

08:40 AM (1) Cheyenne Knight

08:40 AM (10) Angel Yin

08:51 AM (1) Minjee Lee

08:51 AM (10) Ayaka Furue

09:02 AM (1) Celine Boutier

09:02 AM (10) Brooke M. Henderson

09:13 AM (1) Hannah Green

09:13 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz

09:24 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn

09:24 AM (10) Ashleigh Buhai

09:35 AM (1) Yuka Saso

09:35 AM (10) Amy Yang

09:46 AM (1) Rose Zhang

09:46 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol

09:57 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim

09:57 AM (10) Haeran Ryu

10:08 AM (1) Lauren Coughlin

10:08 AM (10) Patty Tavatanakit

10:19 AM (1) Lydia Ko

10:19 AM (10) Megan Khang

10:30 AM (1) Jin Young Ko

10:30 AM (10) Alexa Pano

10:41 AM (1) Leona Maguire

10:41 AM (10) Chanettee Wannasaen

10:52 AM (1) Rio Takeda

10:52 AM (10) Bailey Tardy

11:03 AM (1) Nelly Korda

11:03 AM (10) Moriya Jutanugarn

11:14 AM (1) Linn Grant

11:14 AM (10) Jasmine Suwannapura, Linnea Strom

11:25 AM (1) A Lim Kim

