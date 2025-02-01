2025 HGV Tournament of Champions round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions will be played on Saturday, February 1 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. The day's play will begin at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and players have been rearranged to start according to their position on the leaderboard.
Nelly Korda will tee off on hole 1 at 11:03 a.m, while defending champion Lydia Ko will also tee off on hole 1, but at 10:19 a.m. The leader of the first two rounds, A Lim Kim, will have the last tee time of the day at 11:25 a.m. starting on hole 1.
2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings
These are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the HGV Tournament of Champions. All times are Eastern Time:
- 08:40 AM (1) Cheyenne Knight
- 08:40 AM (10) Angel Yin
- 08:51 AM (1) Minjee Lee
- 08:51 AM (10) Ayaka Furue
- 09:02 AM (1) Celine Boutier
- 09:02 AM (10) Brooke M. Henderson
- 09:13 AM (1) Hannah Green
- 09:13 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz
- 09:24 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 09:24 AM (10) Ashleigh Buhai
- 09:35 AM (1) Yuka Saso
- 09:35 AM (10) Amy Yang
- 09:46 AM (1) Rose Zhang
- 09:46 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol
- 09:57 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim
- 09:57 AM (10) Haeran Ryu
- 10:08 AM (1) Lauren Coughlin
- 10:08 AM (10) Patty Tavatanakit
- 10:19 AM (1) Lydia Ko
- 10:19 AM (10) Megan Khang
- 10:30 AM (1) Jin Young Ko
- 10:30 AM (10) Alexa Pano
- 10:41 AM (1) Leona Maguire
- 10:41 AM (10) Chanettee Wannasaen
- 10:52 AM (1) Rio Takeda
- 10:52 AM (10) Bailey Tardy
- 11:03 AM (1) Nelly Korda
- 11:03 AM (10) Moriya Jutanugarn
- 11:14 AM (1) Linn Grant
- 11:14 AM (10) Jasmine Suwannapura, Linnea Strom
- 11:25 AM (1) A Lim Kim
A Lim Kim followed up her opening day 65 with a 69 on Friday to lead the HGV Tournament of Champions at 10 under, three shots clear of Linn Grant. Three players, including world number one Nelly Korda, are tied for third on 6 under.
At the end of the second round, the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions leader had this to say (via ASAP Sports):
"My goal is [to be] better than last year, better than yesterday. I focus on improve. Not focus any something, but I want to [gain] more great mobility, more great strength, and then more good power. That's all."
Lydia Ko made the biggest move of the second round at the HGV Tournament of Champions, climbing 21 places on the leaderboard with a 67 (five bogey-free birdies). Ko is now tied for 7th place.
The opposite is true for Patty Tavatanakit, who dropped 21 places after carding a 76 in the second round. The Thai player carded four bogeys and just one birdie.