2025 HGV Tournament of Champions round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions will be played on Saturday, February 1 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. The day's play will begin at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and players have been rearranged to start according to their position on the leaderboard.

Nelly Korda will tee off on hole 1 at 11:03 a.m, while defending champion Lydia Ko will also tee off on hole 1, but at 10:19 a.m. The leader of the first two rounds, A Lim Kim, will have the last tee time of the day at 11:25 a.m. starting on hole 1.

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings

These are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the HGV Tournament of Champions. All times are Eastern Time:

08:40 AM (1) Cheyenne Knight

08:40 AM (10) Angel Yin

08:51 AM (1) Minjee Lee

08:51 AM (10) Ayaka Furue

09:02 AM (1) Celine Boutier

09:02 AM (10) Brooke M. Henderson

09:13 AM (1) Hannah Green

09:13 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz

09:24 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn

09:24 AM (10) Ashleigh Buhai

09:35 AM (1) Yuka Saso

09:35 AM (10) Amy Yang

09:46 AM (1) Rose Zhang

09:46 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol

09:57 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim

09:57 AM (10) Haeran Ryu

10:08 AM (1) Lauren Coughlin

10:08 AM (10) Patty Tavatanakit

10:19 AM (1) Lydia Ko

10:19 AM (10) Megan Khang

10:30 AM (1) Jin Young Ko

10:30 AM (10) Alexa Pano

10:41 AM (1) Leona Maguire

10:41 AM (10) Chanettee Wannasaen

10:52 AM (1) Rio Takeda

10:52 AM (10) Bailey Tardy

11:03 AM (1) Nelly Korda

11:03 AM (10) Moriya Jutanugarn

11:14 AM (1) Linn Grant

11:14 AM (10) Jasmine Suwannapura, Linnea Strom

11:25 AM (1) A Lim Kim

A Lim Kim followed up her opening day 65 with a 69 on Friday to lead the HGV Tournament of Champions at 10 under, three shots clear of Linn Grant. Three players, including world number one Nelly Korda, are tied for third on 6 under.

At the end of the second round, the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions leader had this to say (via ASAP Sports):

"My goal is [to be] better than last year, better than yesterday. I focus on improve. Not focus any something, but I want to [gain] more great mobility, more great strength, and then more good power. That's all."

Lydia Ko made the biggest move of the second round at the HGV Tournament of Champions, climbing 21 places on the leaderboard with a 67 (five bogey-free birdies). Ko is now tied for 7th place.

The opposite is true for Patty Tavatanakit, who dropped 21 places after carding a 76 in the second round. The Thai player carded four bogeys and just one birdie.

