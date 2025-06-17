PGA Tour suspended professional golfer has a 4-word reaction to his comeback in professional golf 

The PGA Tour had suspended Wesley Bryan after he took part in the 'Duels' contest ahead of the LIV Golf Miami event in April this year. He had participated in the exhibition game as a golf content creator.
Apart from being a pro golfer, he and his brother, George Bryan, are popular social media influencers and run their own page, 'Bryan Bros Golf' on social media. Although currently suspended from the PGA Tour, Wesley Bryan has found a new step forward in his career.
The brothers took to their Instagram on Tuesday (June 17) to share a "major announcement" with their fans. They will be making their DP World Tour debuts next month at the BMW International Open in Germany.
The duo also reshared BMW Golfsport's reel, making the participation announcement on their Instagram stories. They had a 4-word message for their fans about this exciting development.
"Gosh we are pumped!!!!"
The reel saw Wesley and George Bryan standing on the course playing with a golf ball. The former tossed it in the air with his club, asking:
"Guess where we're going in July?"
The brothers immediately prepared for the onslaught of multiple golf balls that fell on them. Colored in red, yellow, and black, they fell down to form the German flag around the duo. George exclaimed:
"That's right! Germany just got a lot wilder!"
The BMW International Open will take place at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, from July 3rd to 6th, 2025.
"Nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour even amidst the little disagreement we have right now" - Wesley Bryan
After his suspension from the PGA Tour in April, Wesley Bryan spoke about the tough situation in a post shared by 'Bryan Bros Golf' on social media.
As a golf content creator, Bryan had participated in the 'Duels' contest ahead of the LIV Golf Miami event in April this year, where he played with popular YouTuber Grant Horvat and marquee stars from the league. He hadn't sought a release from the PGA Tour for the event and was subsequently suspended.
"I don’t think when the rule was written it was meant to cover content creation on YouTube. I think it was meant to cover organized, professional, high-end golf events," Wesley Bryan said via Golfweek.
However, despite his "little disagreement" with the PGA Tour, the ace golfer expressed his gratitude towards the league.
"Nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour even amidst the little disagreement we have right now. I just wanted to make sure the proper thank yous because again they’ve given us so much," he said in one of his videos on his channel.
Last year, Bryan had taken part in the inaugural Creator Classic ahead of the TOUR Championship at East Lake. Amongst the 16 other golf content creators chosen for the match, he was one of the favorites to win the event. However, it was Luke Kwon who prevailed in the debut edition of the contest.