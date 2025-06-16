WATCH: J.J. Spaun drains 65-footer to claim the US Open 2025

On Sunday, June 15, J.J. Spaun fired a 2-over 72 to win the US Open 2025. However, the win didn’t come easily, as the final round was quite dramatic, with players moving up and down the leaderboard throughout the day. Nevertheless, his 65-foot putt on the 18th sealed the deal for the week.

Spaun entered the par-4 18th hole at Oakmont at even par for the day. He needed a par to avoid a playoff. His approach shot landed 65 feet from the hole on the green. However, he went for the putt, which proved to be the winning shot for the 34-year-old.

Here's the video:

The US Open 2025 is Spaun's second win on the PGA Tour and biggest of his career. Besides, this is also his first title in more than three years.

How much did J.J. Spaun earn from the US Open 2025 win?

J.J. Spaun wins the US Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The purse size of the US Open 2025 was $21.5 million, and J.J. Spaun received a winning share of $4.3 million. Robert MacIntyre bagged $2.322 million for his solo runner-up finish, while Viktor Hovland took home $1,459,284 for his third-place finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the US Open 2025:

1: J. J. Spaun (-1) - $4,300,000

2: Robert MacIntyre (+1) - $2,322,000

3: Viktor Hovland (+2) - $1,459,284

T4: Cameron Young (+3) - $876,869

T4: Tyrrell Hatton (+3) - $876,869

T4: Carlos Ortiz (+3) - $876,869

T7: Sam Burns (+4) - $614,423

T7: Jon Rahm (+4) - $614,423

T7: Scottie Scheffler (+4) - $614,423

T10: Ben Griffin (+5) - $465,937

T10: Russell Henley (+5) - $465,937

T12: Xander Schauffele (+6) - $348,967

T12: Brooks Koepka (+6) - $348,967

T12: Chris Kirk (+6) - $348,967

T12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6) - $348,967

T12: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6) - $348,967

T12: Thriston Lawrence (+6) - $348,967

T12: Adam Scott (+6) - $348,967

T19: Rory McIlroy (+7) - $242,532

T19- Ryan Fox (+7) - $242,532

T19: Victor Perez (+7) - $242,532

T19: Emiliano Grillo (+7) - $242,532

T23: Collin Morikawa (+8) - $161,132

T23: Patrick Reed (+8) - $161,132

T23: Jordan Spieth (+8) - $161,132

T23: Thomas Detry (+8) - $161,132

T23: Jason Day (+8) - $161,132

T23: Sam Stevens (+8) - $161,132

T23: Matt Wallace (+8) - $161,132

T23: Max Greyserman (+8) - $161,132

T23: Nick Taylor (+8) - $161,132

T23: Chris Gotterup (+8) - $161,132

