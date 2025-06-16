WATCH: J.J. Spaun drains 65-footer to claim the US Open 2025

On Sunday, June 15, J.J. Spaun fired a 2-over 72 to win the US Open 2025. However, the win didn’t come easily, as the final round was quite dramatic, with players moving up and down the leaderboard throughout the day. Nevertheless, his 65-foot putt on the 18th sealed the deal for the week.
Spaun entered the par-4 18th hole at Oakmont at even par for the day. He needed a par to avoid a playoff. His approach shot landed 65 feet from the hole on the green. However, he went for the putt, which proved to be the winning shot for the 34-year-old.
Here's the video:
The US Open 2025 is Spaun's second win on the PGA Tour and biggest of his career. Besides, this is also his first title in more than three years.
How much did J.J. Spaun earn from the US Open 2025 win?
The purse size of the US Open 2025 was $21.5 million, and J.J. Spaun received a winning share of $4.3 million. Robert MacIntyre bagged $2.322 million for his solo runner-up finish, while Viktor Hovland took home $1,459,284 for his third-place finish.
Here's a look at the payout for the US Open 2025:
- 1: J. J. Spaun (-1) - $4,300,000
- 2: Robert MacIntyre (+1) - $2,322,000
- 3: Viktor Hovland (+2) - $1,459,284
- T4: Cameron Young (+3) - $876,869
- T4: Tyrrell Hatton (+3) - $876,869
- T4: Carlos Ortiz (+3) - $876,869
- T7: Sam Burns (+4) - $614,423
- T7: Jon Rahm (+4) - $614,423
- T7: Scottie Scheffler (+4) - $614,423
- T10: Ben Griffin (+5) - $465,937
- T10: Russell Henley (+5) - $465,937
- T12: Xander Schauffele (+6) - $348,967
- T12: Brooks Koepka (+6) - $348,967
- T12: Chris Kirk (+6) - $348,967
- T12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6) - $348,967
- T12: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6) - $348,967
- T12: Thriston Lawrence (+6) - $348,967
- T12: Adam Scott (+6) - $348,967
- T19: Rory McIlroy (+7) - $242,532
- T19- Ryan Fox (+7) - $242,532
- T19: Victor Perez (+7) - $242,532
- T19: Emiliano Grillo (+7) - $242,532
- T23: Collin Morikawa (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Patrick Reed (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Jordan Spieth (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Thomas Detry (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Jason Day (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Sam Stevens (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Matt Wallace (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Max Greyserman (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Nick Taylor (+8) - $161,132
- T23: Chris Gotterup (+8) - $161,132