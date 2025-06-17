Adam Scott reacts to Brian Rolapp being appointed as the CEO of PGAT

Adam Scott, a player director with the PGA Tour, has been intimately involved with some of the biggest changes the Tour has undergone recently, including the addition of incoming CEO Brian Rolapp.

The former NFL executive was announced last week and officially confirmed for the position on June 17. He spent 22 years with the league before moving over to helm the golf tour.

Adam Scott reacted on social media to the hiring of Brian Rolapp (Instagram/adamscottofficial)

Scott shared the update on his Instagram story and said:

Trending

"I've enjoyed working with Tiger [Woods] and the Board through this process, and getting to know Brian. I believe he'll be a great leader for our Tour, and I'm looking forward to working with him on what's ahead."

Rolapp is set to put an end to the lengthy search for a new CEO. There is also a report that suggests that he could function as the commissioner as well as CEO in as little as a year.

The report states that Jay Monahan will oversee a transitional period with Rolapp until 2026 so that the new executive knows the job and knows what to do before stepping down from his post. Monahan has been the commissioner since 2017.

Brian Rolapp reacts to new PGA Tour position

Brian Rolapp spent 22 years working with the NFL, mostly focusing on the media side. He helped them get dominant on television, which is something that drew the PGA Tour to the executive.

Brian Rolapp is taking over as CEO (Image via Imagn)

They're fighting a battle with the ratings, and they may be losing, as many golf tournaments don't pull as big an audience as they did a few seasons ago. Rolapp said of his new position via the Tour's site:

“I’m honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time. The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners and leadership team—to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.”

He also commended Jay Monahan for his work and how much help he's been so far:

“Commissioner Monahan is an incredible leader, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him throughout the interview process. I greatly appreciate his commitment to making me successful in the role and look forward to working with him in partnership throughout this transition.”

Tiger Woods said Brian Rolapp's appointment is "a win for players and fans." He also added that he's confident and excited for what the former NFL executive is going to bring to the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More