Will Tiger Woods play Presidents Cup 2022?

The Presidents Cup between USA and International team at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be held from September 22-25.

The best golfers in the world will be fighting it out on the greens for the coveted trophy. However, one of them - Tiger Woods - will be conspicuous by his absence at the team competition.

The 12-membered teams of US and International will expect a tough weekend as they look to win the event.

Some of the top names in the game - Davis Love, Trevor Immelman, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele - among others will be seen in action. However, the man who led the US team to victory with his signature long shots in 2019 - Tiger Woods - will not be in action.

Woods suffered a terrible car accident in 2020 that almost cost him his right leg. Since recovering from the horrific crash, he has featured in three of four major tournaments this year.

He played in April at the Masters where he faded over the weekend and finished 47th. Woods then withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round in May due to pain, skipped the US Open in June and missed the cut at last month's British Open.

Davis Love, who will captain the US team at the President's Cup, had said that Woods could have played a role in this edition of the Presidents Cup. However, he decided to skip the tournamnet after leading them to a 16-14 win the last time.

The 46-year-old's absence from the tournament became apparent when he was not named as assistant captain. Love chose Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his assistants for the final showdown.

Many expected Woods to advise Love on strategy, but the legendary golfer will not be present at the Quail Hollow Club at all. It seems Woods is taking time off to continue his recovery from his accident. His first priority right now is to get healthy before he returns to action on the greens.

Tiger Woods sends wishes to Presidents Cup teams on social media

Tiger Woods (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods will undoubtedly be missed at the Presidents Cup this weekend. The poster boy of golf will be missing from action as he takes time off to recover.

Even though Woods will not be physically present at the venue, he has sent his good wishes to everyone competing in Charlotte this weekend. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his fond memories with his Presidents Cup teammates. He also used the opportunity to promote his upcoming TGL circuit with Rory McIlroy.

Woods wrote:

"One of the great things about playing golf as a team sport is that you get to build bonds that last for a lifetime. I have fond memories competing on U.S. #PresidentsCup teams, and look forward to bringing the team aspect to @TGL with @McIlroyRory. #TGLtalks,"

In the history of the Presidents Cup - which started in 1994 - team International has won only once - during the 1998 tournament in Melbourne. Both teams shared a historic 17-17 tie during the 2003 edition of the Presidents Cup.

