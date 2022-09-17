Presidents Cup 2022 start date, participants, venue, and more

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup will be starting soon. The golf competition that was originally supposed to happen in the fall of 2021 will finally begin this month - from September 22-25.

The competition will see the best golfers from around the world fight it out for the coveted title. The golfing extravaganza will have the top 12 players from the United States clash against the top 12 from the rest of the world, barring Europe.

Who will be playing at 2022 Presidents Club?

2019 Presidents Cup International Team (Image via Warren Little / Getty Images)

This time, an exciting line-up of world class golfers will grace the course. The competition is expected to be nothing short of thrilling and edge-of-the-seat as the best of the best battle it out on the greens.

Davis Love will captain the United States, with Fred Couples and Zach Johnson assisting him. Love announced that Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson will be his assistant captains.

The United States team is a mixed bag of President Cup rookies and former winners. It's a power-packed bunch including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Xander Schauffele and former World No.1 Justing Thomas among others. However, last year's captain, the legendary Tiger Woods will be conspicuous by his absence.

It remains to be seen if the United States can defend their title and extend their all-time series lead of 11-1-1.

Davis Love III Fred Couples Zach Johnson Steve Stricker Webb Simpson Scottie Scheffler Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Sam Burns Justin Thomas Tony Finau

Meanwhile, Trevor Immelman will lead the International team assisted by K. J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas, and Mike Weir.

The team is an eclectic mix of rookies and some of the most talented names in the sport. It boasts of former US Open winner and three-time world champion Geoff Oglivy and former World No.1 Adam Scott among others.

The international team won this biennial tournament for the only time in 1998. It will be interesting to see if this loaded pack of golfers can unravel and take home the title from the American team.

Trevor Immelman K. J. Choi Geoff Ogilvy Camilo Villegas Mike Weir Hideki Matsuyama Im Sung-jae Kim Joo-hyung Corey Conners Adam Scott Mito Pereira

Presidents Cup Venue

The four-day affair will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time. US president Joe Biden will play a special role as the Honorary Chairman of the Presidents Cup.

The US have a small advantage of home ground at the private club founded in 1959. The club has had a long history of hosting events, with the likes of Kemper Open on the PGA Tour from 1969 to 1979, the Senior Tour's PaineWebber Invitational from 1983 to 1989, and the Wachovia Championship on the PGA Tour in 2003. The course has also hosted the 2017 PGA Championships and is all set to host that again in 2025.

A number of conveniently located parking and shuttle options are situated throughout the surrounding areas of the club. The details regarding the same have been posted on the official website of the Presidents Club.

Apart from the golf competitions, the Quail Hollow Club has arranged for tons of fan attractions. They include an interactive zone, unique viewing experience from the dock, fan shops, eating options and the most exciting of them all - an arena like First Tee, something the Presidents Cup has never seen before.

On-site physicians and medical professionals will be available for anyone in need. The schedule of this year's Presidents Cup has been released, and the tickets for the same are available for purchase on the competition's official website.

This year's Presidents Cup will be exhilirating, considering the quality of personnel in both teams and the kind of preparations being made to ensure the competition will be an exciting one.

