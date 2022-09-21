Presidents Cup 2022 schedule: Time, teams, venue, and more

Presidents Cup 2022 is the 14th edition of the reputed golf tournament that takes place biennially. However, the postponement of the Ryder Cup from 2020 to 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions resulted in the Presidents Cup being held after three years since both the tournaments are staged alternately.

Similar to the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup takes place between the USA and an international team that consists of all countries aside from the European ones.

Since the history of the golf competition (1994), the international team have won only once, whereas the United States of America has won 11 times, with one resulting in a tie.

The 14th edition of the tournament is commencing on September 22, 2022, and will carry on for a span of four days, concluding on September 25, 2022. The Presidents Cup 2022 is being held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

Schedule for the Presidents Cup 2022

Here is a detailed schedule for the 2022 Presidents Cup:

September 22 : 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm (Foursomes)

: 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm (Foursomes) September 23 : 11.30 am to 6.00 pm (Fourball)

: 11.30 am to 6.00 pm (Fourball) September 24 : 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Foursomes and fourball)

: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Foursomes and fourball) September 25: 12.00 pm to 6.00 pm (Singles)

Note: All of the times mentioned above are denoted in the Eastern Time zone.

In the case of Foursomes, teammates will play a single golf ball and shoot alternatively, until it enters the hole. Fourball will have two teams facing each other with each of them playing their own ball. The Singles will feature one-on-one matches competed over 18 holes.

Teams participating in the Presidents Cup 2022

Team USA won the Presidents Cup 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

Golf enthusiasts are well aware that the Presidents Cup consists of two main teams – Team USA and the International Team. Here are the golfers who would be a part of these two teams:

Team USA

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Tony Finau

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young

Billy Horschel

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Kisner

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa

International Team

Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

Mito Pereira

Adam Scott

Taylor Pendrith

Sebastián Muñoz

Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis

Christian Bezuidenhout

K.H. Lee.

Streaming Details for Presidents Cup 2022

Presidents Cup 2022 will be streamed on television on the Golf Channel and NBC. Golf enthusiasts can also tune into Peacock TV or fuboTV.

