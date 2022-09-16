Is the Ryder Cup a PGA event?

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments that takes place between two teams – the USA and Europe (previously Great Britain). It is held once every two years.

The first Ryder Cup was held in 1927 at Worcester Country Club, Massachusetts. The 42nd Ryder Cup was supposed to be held in 2020, but was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The next tournament will be held in September 2023.

All you need to know about the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup was named after the businessman Samuel Ryder and is administered by the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) of America and Ryder Cup Europe.

The latter is a venture formed by the PGA European Tour, PGA of Great Britain and Ireland, and the PGAs of Europe, who each have 60%, 20%, and 20% control, respectively.

Since 1979, Europe has won the Ryder Cup eleven times, and the USA has lifted the trophy a total of eight times. The USA and Europe tied at the 1989 Ryder Cup, and the latter, being the defending champions, retained the cup.

Since 2014, nine golfers from each of the teams qualify based on their performances in the current season. The remaining four are then selected by the captain of each team.

The qualifying period for the competition ends towards late August, and a total of twelve golfers are chosen to play in the upcoming tournament held a month later.

Top scorers in the first five years

First (1927)

Top scorers (USA) – John Joseph Farrell, Johnny Golden, Walter Charles Hagen, and Albert Andrew Watrous (2/2)

Top scorer (Great Britain) – Charles Albert Whitcombe (1.5/2)

Second (1929)

Top scorer (USA) – Leo Harvey Diegel (2/2)

Top scorers (Great Britain) – Archibald Edward Wones Compston and Charles Albert Whitcombe (1.5/2)

Third (1931)

Top scorers (USA) – William John Burke, Wilfred Hiram Cox, Gene Sarazen, Herman Densmore Shute, and Walter Charles Hagen (2/2)

Top scorers (Great Britain) – William Henry Davies, Arthur Gladstone Havers, Henry Abraham Mitchell, and Frederick Robson (1/2)

Fourth (1933)

Top scorers (USA) – Gene Sarazen and Walter Charles Hagen (1.5/2)

Top scorers (Great Britain) – Sydney John Philip Easterbrook, Arthur Gladstone Havers and Henry Abraham Mitchell (2/2)

Fifth (1935)

Top scorers (USA) – Henry Gilford Picard, John F Revolta, Paul Scott Runyan, and Gene Sarazen (2/2)

Top scorer (Great Britain) – Charles Albert Whitcombe (1/1)

Top scorers in the past five years

Thirty-ninth (2012)

Top scorer (USA) – Dustin Hunter Johnson (3/3)

Top scorer (Great Britain) – Poulter (4/4)

Fortieth (2014)

Top scorer (USA) – Patrick Nathaniel Reed (3.5/4)

Top scorer (Great Britain) – Justin Peter Rose (4/5)

Forty-first (2016)

Top scorer (USA) – Patrick Nathaniel Reed (3.5/5)

Top scorer (Great Britain) – Thomas Pieters (4/5)

Forty-second (2018)

Top scorer (USA) – Justin Louis Thomas (4/5)

Top scorer (Great Britain) – Francesco Molinari (5/5)

Forty-third (2021)

Top scorer (USA) – Dustin Hunter Johnson (5/5)

Top scorer (Great Britain) – Jon Rahm Rodriguez (3.5/5)

