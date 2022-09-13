Fortinet Championship 2022: Dates, total purse, venue and more

The Fortinet Championship 2022 is one of the events of the current PGA Tour that will commence shortly. The tournament used to be referred to as the Safeway Open and was originally staged for the first time back in 2007.

From 2016 to 2020, the primary sponsorship belonged to Safeway. From 2021 onwards, Fortinet became the main sponsor and entered into a six-year deal with the PGA Tour. The competition was subsequently referred to as the Fortinet Championship.

Date, venue, and total purse of the Fortinet Championship 2022

The Fortinet Championship 2022 will commence on September 15, and will conclude on September 18, 2022. The competition will be held at Silverado Country Club in Napa County, California.

With effect from the current season (2022-23), the PGA Tour has increased the prize pool for every major tournament, and the Fortinet Championship 2022 is one of them. The purse of the competition used to be $7 million, but for the current season it is $8 million.

Here is the division of the total prize pool for the Fortinet Championship 2022:

First – $1440000

Second – $800000

Third – $552000

Fourth – $392000

Fifth – $328000

Sixth – $290000

Seventh – $270000

Eighth – $250000

Ninth – $234000

Tenth – $218000

Eleventh – $202000

Twelfth – $186000

Thirteenth – $170000

Fourteenth – $154000

Fifteenth – $146000

Sixteenth – $138000

Seventeenth – $130000

Eighteenth – $122

Nineteenth – $114

Twentieth – $106

Twenty-first – $98000

Twenty-second – $90

Twenty-third – $83600

Twenty-fourth – $77200

Twenty-fifth – $70800

Twenty-sixth – $64400

Twenty-seventh – $62000

Twenty-eighth – $59200

Twenty-ninth – $57200

Thirtieth – $54800

Thirty-first – $52400

Thirty-second – $50000

Thirty-third – $47600

Thirty-fourth – $45600

Thirty-fifth – $43600

Thirty-sixth – $41600

Thirty-seventh – $39600

Thirty-eighth – $38000

Thirty-ninth – $36400

Fortieth – $34800

Forty-first – $33200

Forty-second – $31600

Forty-third – $30000

Forty-fourth – $28400

Forty-fifth – $26800

Forty-sixth – $25200

Forty-seventh – $23600

Forty-eighth – $22320

Forty-ninth – $21200

Fiftieth – $20560

Fifty-first – $20080

Fifty-second – $19600

Fifty-third – $19280

Fifty-fourth – $18960

Fifty-fifth – $18800

Fifty-sixth – $18640

Fifty-seventh – $18480

Fifty-eighth – $18320

Fifty-ninth – $18160

Sixtieth – $18000

Sixty-first – $17840

Sixty-second – $17680

Sixty-third – $17520

Sixty-fourth – $17360

Sixty-fifth – $17200

Participants of Fortinet Championship 2022

The following golfers will take part in the Fortinet Championship 2022:

Anders Albertson Tyson Alexander Byeong Hun An Ryan Armour John Augenstein Erik Barnes Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Hayden Buckley Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Trevor Cone Corey Conners Austin Cook MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Cam Davis Jason Day Scott de Borba Thomas Detry Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott Harris English Rickie Fowler Dylan Frittelli Brice Garnett Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Tano Goya Brent Grant Ben Griffin Emiliano Grillo Chesson Hadley Brandon Hagy James Hahn Paul Haley II Harry Hall Nick Hardy Scott Harrington Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Max Homa Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes John Huh Stephan Jaeger Sung Kang Michael Kim S.H. Kim Chris Kirk Patton Kizzire Philip Knowles Russell Knox Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley Danny Lee David Lingmerth David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Peter Malnati Ben Martin Hideki Matsuyama Brandon Matthews Denny McCarthy Max McGreevy Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Taylor Moore Trey Mullinax Matthew NeSmith Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Augusto Núñez . C.T. Pan . Taylor Pendrith . Cameron Percy . Scott Piercy . Andrew Putnam . Chad Ramey . Chez Reavie . Doc Redman . Davis Riley . Patrick Rodgers . Kevin Roy . Sam Ryder . Adam Schenk . Matti Schmid . Matthias Schwab . Robby Shelton . Greyson Sigg . Webb Simpson . Alex Smalley . Austin Smotherman . Brandt Snedeker . J.J. Spaun .. Kyle Stanley . Brendan Steele . Sam Stevens . Robert Streb . Kevin Streelman . Chris Stroud . Brian Stuard . Justin Suh . Adam Svensson . Callum Tarren . Ben Taylor . Nick Taylor . Sahith Theegala . Davis Thompson . Michael Thompson . Brendon Todd . Kevin Tway . Jimmy Walker . Matt Wallace . Nick Watney . Trevor Werbylo . Richy Werenski . Kyle Westmoreland . Vince Whaley . Danny Willett . Gary Woodland . Brandon Wu . Dylan Wu . Carson Young . Kevin Yu . Carl Yuan

