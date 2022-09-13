Create

Fortinet Championship 2022: Dates, total purse, venue and more

(Image via Fortinet Championship)
Debolina Banerjee
The Fortinet Championship 2022 is one of the events of the current PGA Tour that will commence shortly. The tournament used to be referred to as the Safeway Open and was originally staged for the first time back in 2007.

From 2016 to 2020, the primary sponsorship belonged to Safeway. From 2021 onwards, Fortinet became the main sponsor and entered into a six-year deal with the PGA Tour. The competition was subsequently referred to as the Fortinet Championship.

Date, venue, and total purse of the Fortinet Championship 2022

The Fortinet Championship 2022 will commence on September 15, and will conclude on September 18, 2022. The competition will be held at Silverado Country Club in Napa County, California.

With effect from the current season (2022-23), the PGA Tour has increased the prize pool for every major tournament, and the Fortinet Championship 2022 is one of them. The purse of the competition used to be $7 million, but for the current season it is $8 million.

Here is the division of the total prize pool for the Fortinet Championship 2022:

  • First – $1440000
  • Second – $800000
  • Third – $552000
  • Fourth – $392000
  • Fifth – $328000
  • Sixth – $290000
  • Seventh – $270000
  • Eighth – $250000
  • Ninth – $234000
  • Tenth – $218000
  • Eleventh – $202000
  • Twelfth – $186000
  • Thirteenth – $170000
  • Fourteenth – $154000
  • Fifteenth – $146000
  • Sixteenth – $138000
  • Seventeenth – $130000
  • Eighteenth – $122
  • Nineteenth – $114
  • Twentieth – $106
  • Twenty-first – $98000
  • Twenty-second – $90
  • Twenty-third – $83600
  • Twenty-fourth – $77200
  • Twenty-fifth – $70800
  • Twenty-sixth – $64400
  • Twenty-seventh – $62000
  • Twenty-eighth – $59200
  • Twenty-ninth – $57200
  • Thirtieth – $54800
  • Thirty-first – $52400
  • Thirty-second – $50000
  • Thirty-third – $47600
  • Thirty-fourth – $45600
  • Thirty-fifth – $43600
  • Thirty-sixth – $41600
  • Thirty-seventh – $39600
  • Thirty-eighth – $38000
  • Thirty-ninth – $36400
  • Fortieth – $34800
  • Forty-first – $33200
  • Forty-second – $31600
  • Forty-third – $30000
  • Forty-fourth – $28400
  • Forty-fifth – $26800
  • Forty-sixth – $25200
  • Forty-seventh – $23600
  • Forty-eighth – $22320
  • Forty-ninth – $21200
  • Fiftieth – $20560
  • Fifty-first – $20080
  • Fifty-second – $19600
  • Fifty-third – $19280
  • Fifty-fourth – $18960
  • Fifty-fifth – $18800
  • Fifty-sixth – $18640
  • Fifty-seventh – $18480
  • Fifty-eighth – $18320
  • Fifty-ninth – $18160
  • Sixtieth – $18000
  • Sixty-first – $17840
  • Sixty-second – $17680
  • Sixty-third – $17520
  • Sixty-fourth – $17360
  • Sixty-fifth – $17200

Participants of Fortinet Championship 2022

The following golfers will take part in the Fortinet Championship 2022:

  1. Anders Albertson
  2. Tyson Alexander
  3. Byeong Hun An
  4. Ryan Armour
  5. John Augenstein
  6. Erik Barnes
  7. Zac Blair
  8. Joseph Bramlett
  9. Ryan Brehm
  10. Jacob Bridgeman
  11. Hayden Buckley
  12. Cameron Champ
  13. Kevin Chappell
  14. Stewart Cink
  15. Wyndham Clark
  16. Eric Cole
  17. Trevor Cone
  18. Corey Conners
  19. Austin Cook
  20. MJ Daffue
  21. Joel Dahmen
  22. Cam Davis
  23. Jason Day
  24. Scott de Borba
  25. Thomas Detry
  26. Zecheng Dou
  27. Jason Dufner
  28. Tyler Duncan
  29. Nico Echavarria
  30. Austin Eckroat
  31. Harrison Endycott
  32. Harris English
  33. Rickie Fowler
  34. Dylan Frittelli
  35. Brice Garnett
  36. Doug Ghim
  37. Michael Gligic
  38. Lucas Glover
  39. Will Gordon
  40. Chris Gotterup
  41. Tano Goya
  42. Brent Grant
  43. Ben Griffin
  44. Emiliano Grillo
  45. Chesson Hadley
  46. Brandon Hagy
  47. James Hahn
  48. Paul Haley II
  49. Harry Hall
  50. Nick Hardy
  51. Scott Harrington
  52. Jim Herman
  53. Kramer Hickok
  54. Garrick Higgo
  55. Harry Higgs
  56. Lee Hodges
  57. Charley Hoffman
  58. Tom Hoge
  59. Max Homa
  60. Beau Hossler
  61. Mark Hubbard
  62. Mackenzie Hughes
  63. John Huh
  64. Stephan Jaeger
  65. Sung Kang
  66. Michael Kim
  67. S.H. Kim
  68. Chris Kirk
  69. Patton Kizzire
  70. Philip Knowles
  71. Russell Knox
  72. Kelly Kraft
  73. Matt Kuchar
  74. Martin Laird
  75. Andrew Landry
  76. Nate Lashley
  77. Danny Lee
  78. David Lingmerth
  79. David Lipsky
  80. Luke List
  81. Adam Long
  82. Justin Lower
  83. Peter Malnati
  84. Ben Martin
  85. Hideki Matsuyama
  86. Brandon Matthews
  87. Denny McCarthy
  88. Max McGreevy
  89. Maverick McNealy
  90. Troy Merritt
  91. Taylor Montgomery
  92. Ryan Moore
  93. Taylor Moore
  94. Trey Mullinax
  95. Matthew NeSmith
  96. Alex Noren
  97. Henrik Norlander
  98. Vincent Norrman
  99. Augusto Núñez
  100. . C.T. Pan
  101. . Taylor Pendrith
  102. . Cameron Percy
  103. . Scott Piercy
  104. . Andrew Putnam
  105. . Chad Ramey
  106. . Chez Reavie
  107. . Doc Redman
  108. . Davis Riley
  109. . Patrick Rodgers
  110. . Kevin Roy
  111. . Sam Ryder
  112. . Adam Schenk
  113. . Matti Schmid
  114. . Matthias Schwab
  115. . Robby Shelton
  116. . Greyson Sigg
  117. . Webb Simpson
  118. . Alex Smalley
  119. . Austin Smotherman
  120. . Brandt Snedeker
  121. . J.J. Spaun
  122. .. Kyle Stanley
  123. . Brendan Steele
  124. . Sam Stevens
  125. . Robert Streb
  126. . Kevin Streelman
  127. . Chris Stroud
  128. . Brian Stuard
  129. . Justin Suh
  130. . Adam Svensson
  131. . Callum Tarren
  132. . Ben Taylor
  133. . Nick Taylor
  134. . Sahith Theegala
  135. . Davis Thompson
  136. . Michael Thompson
  137. . Brendon Todd
  138. . Kevin Tway
  139. . Jimmy Walker
  140. . Matt Wallace
  141. . Nick Watney
  142. . Trevor Werbylo
  143. . Richy Werenski
  144. . Kyle Westmoreland
  145. . Vince Whaley
  146. . Danny Willett
  147. . Gary Woodland
  148. . Brandon Wu
  149. . Dylan Wu
  150. . Carson Young
  151. . Kevin Yu
  152. . Carl Yuan

