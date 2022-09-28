“He didn’t look right” – Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods turning caddie for his son Charlie

Tiger Woods recently turned caddie for his 13-year-old son, Charlie. Woods, currently in rehab due to injuries sustained from his 2021 car accident, turned up at the Notah Begay III National Junior Golf Championship as a caddie. Woods moved his son Charlie around the course at Mission Inn Resort in Howey over the weekend, only for the prodigy to play the best round of his career so far.

Playing with his father watching, Charlie Woods finished with 68 strokes, four under par, in the final round of the event. The upcoming pro golfer has played his lower round so far and seems overjoyed by it at the NBIII National Junior Golf Championship. It was a great moment for the golf legend to support his son as a caddie and help him through to a tied-4th position in the Boys 12-13 division.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie was more than happy with his father's role at the event. Having played his best round yet, the 13-year-old prodigy didn't shy away from giving due credit to Tiger. Speaking about the 15-time major champion's role, Charlie said that he "would've been so off" without Tiger's directions. He also lauded the advice he received from the golf legend.

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods turning caddie

While it was a heartfelt moment in Tiger Woods' life, the golf world wasn't pleased. Many were worried for the golf legend as he was reportedly in discomfort at the event. According to ground reports from the event, the former World No.1 was seen limping around in distress during his son's game.

It is pertinent to note that Woods is still in recovery. Despite returning to the golf course towards the end of last year, months after his car crash in February 2021, Woods hasn't fully healed. The 46-year-old was wearing a black protective sleeve on his right leg, which was heavily injured in the infamous accident.

The popular TW Legion account noticed and tweeted about Woods' limping at the event. The account that posts regular updates on Tiger Woods' life shared images from the course.

Apart from this, the golfer's fans were happy to see him on the course. Many took to their Twitter handles to note their feelings about the father-son moment. While many lauded Charlie for his low round and dubbed him "baby GOAT," others appreciated Tiger for becoming a caddie for his son.

Some even took the chance to crack jokes about the ongoing golf civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. One user noted that the young prodigy would soon get a call from LIV CEO Greg Norman with a whopping offer to play at the event.

Notably, Charlie Woods had earlier showcased his potential in 2021. Woods Jnr was alongside Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship in Orlando last December, when he played some strong shots. Despite the strong showing from the father-son duo at the event, they finished second behind John Daly and his son, John II, at the event. This was an improvement from the previous year when their team settled for seventh place.

