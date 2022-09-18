How much did Tiger Woods pay his ex-wife in settlement?

The news of top US golfer Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's divorce wasn't as shocking as the revelation of his notorious cheating scandal. Woods' infidelity effectively ended his six-year marriage with Nordegren, and the couple divorced on August 23, 2010.

It became one of the most expensive celebrity divorces, with Nordegren receiving around $100-110 million from the divorce settlement. She also received monthly child support that came around $20,000. As part of the settlement, she won the couple's home in Windermere. However, Nordegren ended up selling the house to move to a new property. Woods has kept their Jupiter Island property and home.

The couple decided to share joint custody of their two children, daughter Sam and son Charlie, who were 3 years and 19 months old respectively at the time. Both Woods and Nordegren have made it a point to not let the divorce affect their children. They acknowledged the same while announcing their separation.

"We are sad that our marriage is over, and we wish each other the very best for the future. While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children, and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us," said Woods.

Tiger Woods and his cheating scandal

Tiger Woods is widely considered one of the greatest in the sport's history and for good reason. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee is tied for first spot with Sam Snead for most PGA Tour wins (82). He also has multiple golf records to his name.

With Woods possessing such an inspiring legacy, the world was shocked when in 2009, the National Enquirer broke the story of Woods cheating on his then wife, Elin Nordegren. In the days after the story emerged, it quickly became apparent that the ace golfer had been involved with several women.

Woods again came under fire after a car accident in the middle of Thanksgiving night, just two days after the National Enquirer news broke out. After intense media speculation about the cause of the accident, Woods released a statement on his website indirectly hinting at the allegations:

"I have let my family down, and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart."

In December that year, he took an indefinite break from golf. In a televised statement in February 2010, Tiger Woods again apologized for his actions.

"I knew my actions were wrong, but I convinced myself that normal rules didn't apply. I never thought about who I was hurting. Instead, I thought only about myself,"

He regretted for succumbing to 'temptations', which came with money and fame, saying:

"I ran straight through the boundaries that a married couple should live by. I thought I could get away with whatever I wanted to. I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me. I felt I was entitled. Thanks to money and fame, I didn't have to go far to find them."

Tiger Woods revealed a few years later that he and Nordegren were on good terms, even calling her one of his best friends. He has been in a relationship with restaurant manager Erica Herman since late 2017.

