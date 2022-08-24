"Years have gone by, we're like best friends" - When Tiger Woods opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods was recently inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame for his accolades. The ace golfer, who is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history at 82, is among the top athletes in the world.

While his accomplishments in golf have been lauded worldwide, Woods has had his share of troubles in his personal life. The legendary golfer landed in trouble after details of an extramarital affair were revealed to the world, which eventually led to his divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010.

The 15-time major champion married former model Elin Nordegren in 2004, with whom he has two kids, Sam and Charlie. The couple went through a complicated divorce as Woods’ affair was one of the most widely covered events at the time. Despite the ugly divorce and infidelity issues, the duo remain good friends.

Over five years after his divorce, Tiger Woods had called Elin Nordegren his best friend. The 46-year-old athlete spoke about his failed marriage and stated that his relationship with his ex-wife has improved ever since.

In an interview with Time magazine, Tiger Woods spoke about his relationship with his ex-wife and said:

“It was too tough, too tough. But now, in hindsight, as years and years have gone by, we're like best friends. It's fun. She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life. We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program."

"She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids. We've worked so hard, and I've shown her how much I love them.”

Speaking about the infidelity, Tiger Woods added that he intends to explain what happened between him and his ex-wife to their children once they are old enough. He said:

“I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable. I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."

Tiger Woods' relationships

Following his divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods began dating former American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. The duo revealed that they were in a relationship in March of 2013. The couple dated for nearly two years before splitting in May of 2015.

Lindsey Vonn later revealed that the duo decided to break up as they were mostly apart due to 'incredibly hectic lives'. Tiger Woods went on to date his now-girlfriend Erica Herman in 2018. Woods met Herman, who was in the restaurant industry, during her time at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

Although the couple keeps a major part of their lives private, it’s safe to say that Herman is involved in the lives of the PGA Tour champion’s children. Woods’ relationship with Herman of four years is the longest one the PGA Tour champ has had since his divorce.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar