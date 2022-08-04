Who is Erica Herman? Tiger Woods' girlfriend's age, net worth, occupation, and more explored

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman have been together since 2018, and by the looks of it, their relationship seems fairly serious.

A friend of Tiger Woods had this to say to People magazine in 2018:

"No one has signed any paperwork. It's not like they're pledging their lives to each other. But she's really nice and Tiger likes her. Tiger doesn't like to be alone. But he doesn't like to settle. Not anymore. So when he's with someone, he really needs to be into her."

Herman plies her trade in the restaurant industry, having worked at The Woods Jupiter, Tiger Woods' restaurant, where she was the general manager. The two were first romantically linked in 2017.

Herman's estimated net worth is about $3 million at the moment. Prior to their relationship, Herman had not been married before and does not have any kids, though she is involved in the golfer's children's lives.

Regarding the golfer's miraculous recovery and return in 2021, Herman had this to say to golf.com:

"It's miraculous. I mean, nothing ever surprises me about him. But he'd just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn't going to go home."

The two have been nearly inseparable over the last few years as Woods has gone in and out of the public eye and endured quite a few setbacks to his career.

Tiger Woods' dating history

Tiger Woods' relationship history is well-documented.

He was the subject of reports in 2009 that claimed he had cheated on his longtime wife, Elin Nordegren, with Rachel Uchitel.

Rachel was a nightclub owner who signed an NDA about her relationship with Woods as he naturally wanted to keep it a secret from both his family and the world.

The revelation of that relationship probably cost him quite a lot of fans and his reputation took a beating as well. However, he's still one of the best golfers to ever grace the game.

Since his divorce with Nordegren, he's had quite a few romantic partners.

He dated Lindsey Vonn for several years before the two called it quits. He later got with Kristin Smith, owner of the company CLAD Life, with their relationship lasting about two years.

The Masters - Par 3 Contest

He's currently with Herman and the relationship has lasted for four years. While there is no hint of marriage being on the cards for the couple, this has been Woods' longest relationship since his divorce.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far