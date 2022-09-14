“No one lives a perfect life, we all make mistakes” – When Paige Spiranac shared her view on Tiger Woods’ cheating scandal

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest athletes in the world and he has the silverware to prove it. He is considered a legend by many and is a household name in many parts of the world. However, his life was far from perfect.

Woods' life fell apart in 2009 when he was exposed as a cheater. This eventually led to Woods splitting up with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren. The cheating scandal and golfer’s divorce was one of the most media-covered infamous events in sports.

His cheating scandal, however, was defended by Paige Spiranac. The golfer-turned-influencer and Tiger Woods' fan went to lengths to state that Woods didn’t kill anyone to be persecuted the way the public did. She also stated that everyone “makes mistakes.”

Speaking on her Playing a Round with Paige Renee podcast, Paige Spiranac said:

“Even when all this was happening, I think people were being too hard on him. You look at your own life and the things you've done, no one lives a perfect life, we all make mistakes. It's not like he killed someone, he cheated. A lot of people cheat in their lifetime. Probably 99.9 percent of people have done something bad in their life.”

Paige Spiranac’s take on Tiger Woods’ cheating scandal

Paige Spiranac has often opened up about her views on Woods’ life on and off the course. In 2021, Spiranac opened up about Woods and his personal life. Speaking about his split with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, Spiranac expressed her support for the ace golfer.

Spiranac went on to slam the “cancel culture” and blamed the “spotlight” put on Woods for his rough time. She added:

“It's not for people to sit on their couch and make him out to be a monster when I don't think anyone could have handled that any better than he has… Let's get rid of cancel culture and help these people, because you don't know what they are going through… I don't think any of us could handle that spotlight, it's insane. Of course he is going to have issues growing up in that environment, the fame he had, he's always been in the spotlight. He's never had a normal life.”

Tiger Woods' cheating scandal

Woods’ personal life has mostly been under the radar. The golfer likes to lead a silent life. Ironically, some parts of it were covered more than most sporting events in the world. The ace golfer has gone through rough patches in his life, including infidelity.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods' infidelity stories came to light after reports of his affair with a nightclub manager emerged. Following this, multiple women came forward claiming to be in a relationship with the golfer. He was caught in swirling controversies and this also affected his career. Woods' form plummeted dramatically after his divorce and he struggled to get back on top.

Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier Elin Nordegren on hand to watch her son Charlie and ex-husband Tiger Woods do their thing! Elin Nordegren on hand to watch her son Charlie and ex-husband Tiger Woods do their thing! https://t.co/Kh3NDsODR0

Tiger Woods has openly addressed the scandal on several occasions. Once, while speaking about it, Woods said that he is “deeply aware of the disappointment and hurt that my infidelity has caused to so many people.” Woods later revealed that Elin Nordegren has remained a good friend to him despite the tough divorce. Woods now looks after their kids, Sam and Charlie.

