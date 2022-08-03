"It's hard watching Tiger be in so much pain": When Paige Spiranac expressed her sadness for Tiger Woods' struggle

Tiger Woods is one of the best athletes in history. However, the legendary golfer has also gone through struggles. Woods' fans from around the world were reminded of the same earlier this year at the USPGA Championship. As the ace golfer struggled on day three of the tournament, pro golfer turned social media influencer Paige Spiranac came forward to note that she hates watching Tiger Woods having a tough time on the course.

It is inevitable to note that even the best players have their days off. The all-time great golfer was in serious pain as he limped around the golf course during the USPGA Championship held in May this year.

As Tiger Woods continued to be distressed at Southern Hills, Spiranac expressed her sadness at his "struggle."

When Tiger Woods withdrew from the USPGA Championship following a forgettable show in the third round, Spiranac sympathized with the decorated player. Spiranac, a vocal fan of the golfer, said she found it "hard watching Tiger in so much pain." She also lauded the golfer's fight to return from five consecutive bogies in the tournament.

As the golf legend hobbled through the third day of the championship, Spiranac tweeted:

"It's hard watching Tiger be in so much pain. The fight he has to get through this round is incredible."

It is pertinent to note that Woods' performance at Southern Hills was dissimilar to his late-round collapse at the 2022 Masters earlier in the year. However, many, including his fans and analysts of the sport, came forward to back him to make a strong comeback.

Spiranac's supportive words for Woods showcased the golf world's love for the golfer. Spiranac had an incredible golf career before she stepped away from the sport. She continues to be a fan of Woods.

The golfer-turned-influencer has often spoken about the decorated golfer on social media. Once, while lauding the golfer for a tournament win, Spiranac wrote:

"Congrats to the greatest of all time. Tiger is golf. He makes the game so much better!"

What makes Tiger Woods one of the best ever?

Tiger Woods will go down as one of the most decorated athletes of all time when he decides to hang up his boots. The legendary golfer is tied for first in PGA Tour wins with 82. He also stands second all-time in the men's championships.

Woods set himself apart from the rest of the competition, becoming the Player of the Year and the PGA Tour Player of the Year a record 11 times. He has also won the Byron Nelson Award and the Vardon Trophy nine times each. One of the most popular athletes in modern history, he is also an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods has had his share of troubles off the course. The golfer has been in the news for the wrong reasons, including infidelity issues and dangerous car crashes. Despite these, Woods has not only survived in the sports world, but he has also thrived.

