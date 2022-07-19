"I actually compete with my wife": When Michael Phelps opened up on competing against his wife in golf

Michael Phelps is best known for being a swimmer and is probably the greatest one ever at that. He is actually the most decorated Olympian of all time and all of his athletic endeavors have been in swimming. His 28 medals are a record and something no swimmer may ever achieve again.

However, swimming is not the only athletic thing Phelps participates in. While he's best known for breaking records in the pool, he's become quite the golfer (as many pro athletes do) in his time off.

Michael Phelps gets beat by his wife on the golf course all the time

Michael Phelps recently opened up about how he got into golf and what he does when he's playing. He revealed that his wife, Nicole, is his biggest competitor:

“As you heard up here, you can compete with absolutely anybody. I actually compete with my wife. I talk a lot of trash with my wife on the course, and it’s awesome. But she did beat me last time, so she can hold that over my head.”

Despite being nearly unbeatable in the swimming pool and holding numerous records, Phelps is a little bit more human on the golf course.

The Olympian went on to say:

"Yeah, I'm obsessed with the game and all the little details of it because it's the same as it was when I was swimming. I was literally working in hundredths of a second and now I'm trying to work with a little blade of grass. So, yeah, it's challenging, but it keeps everything alive."

The Icons Series is a golf tournament that 'aims to disrupt the golf world by introducing some of the biggest names in sports from across the world in a team-based competition.'

In it, Team USA was bouyed by quite a team of athletes, both active and retired:

JR Smith

Golden Tate

John Smoltz

Ben Roethelisberger

Michael Phelps

Michael Strahan

Marshall Faulk

Robbie Gould

Andrew Whitworth

Michael Vick

Reggie Bush

Brice Butler

Overall, Team USA took eight individual wins to cruise to an overall victory. In his match, the former Olympic swimmer took on Canelo Alvarez, a middlewight boxing champion.

ICON Series - Day One Canelo Alvarez

As the swimmer continues to enjoy the retired life, he will likely continue golfing as that's what many athletes do.

He will continue competing (and probably losing to) his wife. Although the next time he gets on a course for an official match, he might just dominate the competition once again.

