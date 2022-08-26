"That's money to buy an island" - Paige Spiranac's reaction to Tiger Woods turning down LIV Golf's offer

The multimillion-dollar LIV Golf series, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been controversial since its inception. Introduced as a rival to the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf series tried to lure the world's top players with hefty paychecks. However, the series suffered a significant blow when ace golfer Tiger Woods turned down the offer.

Tiger Woods reportedly passed on LIV Golf's offer worth around $1 billion. Unlike many other pro golfers, Woods said no to the paycheck. Moreover, the recent inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame rallied support for the American PGA amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate.

Woods' decision to turn down the offer was lauded by many. Paige Spiranac was one of them. The golfer-turned-influencer was shocked to learn about the contract Woods turned down. According to Spiranac, Tiger Woods' decision to dismiss the offer was a "hard" one. She stated that the PGA Tour champion has enough money that he "doesn't need more."

Speaking about Tiger Woods' decision to reject the LIV Golf contract on Twitter, Paige Spiranac said:

"That's an unbelievable amount of money. To say, f*ck. That's money to buy an island. But Tiger was like, 'You know what, no thanks.'"

Spiranac, who reportedly earns more than Tiger Woods from corporate endorsements, added that the golf legend had "enough money."

"Maybe it's because he already has so much money that he doesn't know what to do with it. Maybe he wants to protect his legacy. With a limited schedule, maybe his body won't be able to play as much. Maybe he wants to be a Ryder Cup captain."

Paige Spiranac went on to laud Woods' honesty. She added that only a few people could turn down such a large amount of money as Woods did.

"If that $800 million check is right in your face, no matter how good of a person you are, it's going to be hard to turn down."

Paige Spiranac not on either side of the debate

Paige Spiranac recently joined the PGA-LIV debate. Speaking on the topic, the former pro-golfer said that she isn't "anti-PGA or anti-LIV." However, Spiranac slammed the players who openly spoke against the PGA Tour. Claiming that the players were using the situation for monetary benefits, Spiranac said she was unimpressed by those bashing the American Tour while speaking about the LIV Golf debate.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Enjoy the rant @AmandaGolf59 and @TeddyGreenstein did lol. We all have things we hate about our jobs but sometimes the grass isn’t greener. I’m not anti LIV or anti PGA. I’m pro golf and want the best for the game. Click to listen to the full pod- podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… Enjoy the rant😂 @AmandaGolf59 and @TeddyGreenstein did lol. We all have things we hate about our jobs but sometimes the grass isn’t greener. I’m not anti LIV or anti PGA. I’m pro golf and want the best for the game. Click to listen to the full pod-podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… https://t.co/NKx8AkLzya

Tiger Woods slams players choosing LIV over PGA

Apart from turning down LIV Golf's offer to play, Tiger Woods also rallied support for the PGA Tour. Speaking at the 2022 Open Championship in Scotland, the world's richest golfer slammed the players who "turned their backs" on the PGA Tour.

“I just don’t understand it. What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different."

Amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, Woods and Rory McIlroy held a meeting with some of the PGA Tour's most prominent players. Following the meeting, the PGA Tour on Wednesday announced a series of structural changes to the existing Tour, favoring golfers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht