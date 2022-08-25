Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy spearhead big changes to PGA Tour amid LIV Golf debate

Amid the raging PGA Tour – LIV Golf debate, some of the PGA Tour's most prominent stars held a players-only meeting last week and it was helmed by Tiger Woods. According to details emerging from the meeting led by ace golfer Woods, the PGA is planning new moves that could transform the sport.

As per reports, Tiger Woods called a meeting with players amid the rise of LIV defectors. During the meeting, the PGA Tour champion asked players to rally their support for the US-based series. Having introduced the idea, Tiger Woods flew in on his private jet ahead of the BMW Championship in Delaware.

The meeting had several players, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris. While the meeting details were initially kept under wraps, players later revealed some of them essential pointers. According to them, the players-only meeting discussed the threat posed to the PGA Tour by Greg Norman's Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

The debate around the multi-million-dollar LIV series gained traction after several top players debuted. Players like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen are now on the LIV roster. Moreover, several other top golfers are also considering a move to LIV. Many are considering the Saudi-backed league due to its hefty paychecks.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy lead PGA players-only meeting

The player-only meeting headed by PGA Tour superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy seemed crucial. According to publications like No Laying Up and The Firepit Collective, Woods and McIlroy are setting up a series of proposals for the PGA Tour. As per reports, players are now looking to make the series more favorable for top players. The plans would vouch for a new tournament structure that would bring those players together more often, with substantial money.

Tiger Woods and McIlroy, spearheading the proposals for the changes, are looking to include up to 15 limited-field events with increased purses on the PGA Tour. As per reports, the duo is backing a 'tour-within-the-Tour' structure that will offer the players financial incentives and guaranteed stability. Much like the LIV Golf, the new changes proposed by the ace players will favor the 'elite' players of the league.

The PGA Tour schedule will continue to have dozens of "non-elite" events. Currently, lower-tier players have a chance of making it into the limited-field events by putting forth strong performances within their events. As per the new reported changes, the PGA Tour could renounce its tax-exempt status and set itself up as a private operation with equity shares. Details regarding these proposed changes are yet to be explored.

PGA Tour players come together

The players-only meeting called on by the PGA Tour's ace players was a success. Players like Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa, Shane Lowry, Tyrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott, and Rickie Fowler were in attendance.

The meeting saw some success as several names rumored to be considering a move to LIV Golf were present at the meeting. Interestingly, Australia's British Open champion Cameron Smith did not attend the meeting.

Following the meeting, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have said that several pro golfers are ready to rally support for the PGA Tour in the PGA-LIV debate. The top duo will now look to bring changes to the PGA Tour, favoring the golfers. Notably, players have the upper hand in the conversation as many top names have already defected to the Saudi-backed league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das